This blissful converted mill has sweeping views, a breathtaking library and gardens by a Chelsea gold medallist
Penny Churchill takes a look at Stanbridge Mill, one of the finest properties for sale today in the west country.
James Torgood of Savills is overseeing the £5.95 million sale of Grade II-listed Stanbridge Mill at Gussage All Saints, eight miles north of Wimborne Minster.
This is a pretty 18th-century red-brick building set in 52 acres of water meadows and woodland on the banks of the River Allen — it comes with 1,066 yards of double-bank fishing on this well-known trout stream. The mill is surrounded on all sides by wonderful gardens designed by Arabella Lennox-Boyd.
James quotes a guide price of £5.95 million for the impeccably renovated former mill complex, which offers 5,790sq ft of beautifully arranged accommodation on three floors.
There is a vast, oak-panelled reception hall, dining room, snug, large kitchen, china room, breakfast room, water wheel and Mill Room on the ground floor.
The first floor is dominated by a spectacular 42ft-long drawing room with a vaulted ceiling, exposed beams and views of the gardens, woodland and river, plus the principal and guest bedroom suites; there is a third bedroom and bathroom on the second floor.
Further accommodation is provided in a courtyard of three cottages: the four-bedroom Guest Cottage, two-bedroom Keepers Cottage and three-bedroom Courtyard Cottage.
Opposite the cottages, a former farm building has been re-purposed into a splendid library, study and reading room, an ambitious project that merited a prestigious RIBA award.
Stanbdridge Mill is for sale via Savills at £5.95 million — see more details.
