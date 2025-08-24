Country houses for sale

This blissful converted mill has sweeping views, a breathtaking library and gardens by a Chelsea gold medallist

Penny Churchill takes a look at Stanbridge Mill, one of the finest properties for sale today in the west country.

(Image credit: Savills)
James Torgood of Savills is overseeing the £5.95 million sale of Grade II-listed Stanbridge Mill at Gussage All Saints, eight miles north of Wimborne Minster.

This is a pretty 18th-century red-brick building set in 52 acres of water meadows and woodland on the banks of the River Allen — it comes with 1,066 yards of double-bank fishing on this well-known trout stream. The mill is surrounded on all sides by wonderful gardens designed by Arabella Lennox-Boyd.

(Image credit: Savills)

James quotes a guide price of £5.95 million for the impeccably renovated former mill complex, which offers 5,790sq ft of beautifully arranged accommodation on three floors.

There is a vast, oak-panelled reception hall, dining room, snug, large kitchen, china room, breakfast room, water wheel and Mill Room on the ground floor.

(Image credit: Savills)

The first floor is dominated by a spectacular 42ft-long drawing room with a vaulted ceiling, exposed beams and views of the gardens, woodland and river, plus the principal and guest bedroom suites; there is a third bedroom and bathroom on the second floor.

(Image credit: Savills)

Further accommodation is provided in a courtyard of three cottages: the four-bedroom Guest Cottage, two-bedroom Keepers Cottage and three-bedroom Courtyard Cottage.

(Image credit: Savills)

Opposite the cottages, a former farm building has been re-purposed into a splendid library, study and reading room, an ambitious project that merited a prestigious RIBA award.

(Image credit: Savills)

Stanbdridge Mill is for sale via Savills at £5.95 million — see more details.

Penny Churchill
Penny Churchill
Penny Churchill is property correspondent for Country Life Magazine
