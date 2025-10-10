An Art Deco masterpiece with five-bedrooms, a private pool, a cinema, a helipad and the ability to conquer oceans
Lady Christine is the very essence of opulence and could be yours for a cool €55.75 million.
The scions of finance that often frequent the canals and waterways of Canary Wharf might have been curious as to the presence of a rather large yacht in recent weeks. Lady Christine, the 68-metre Feadship, towers over passerbys; in any other part of London, it would tower over nearby buildings. She is sleek, and yet very large, with 1,608 gross tonnes (GT) of volume.
Working at Country Life, the excesses and comforts of luxury are an everyday experience, and they often fail to impress too much after nine years. If everything is luxury, then what is luxury? As it turns out, luxury is Lady Christine.
Originally built in 2010 by the Royal Van Lent Feadship yard, she offers six split-level decks, and room for 10 guests across five vast suites, and can carry 19 crew. Her interiors were designed by Rodney Black in an Art Deco style, and she is sumptuous in every single way. She is available through Cecil Wright for €55.75 million.
It is almost hard to describe the opulence on board, but the principal bedroom suite would be a good place to start. Occupying the entire deck above the bridge, it features two studies, an enormous en-suite bathroom, a dressing room, a gym and a panoramic observation lounge. The bedroom itself spans the entire beam (or: width) of the ship.
Elsewhere on board, you will find a dining salon, piano bar, cinema, swimming pool, sun deck, helicopter pad, a further observation/entertaining space known as the Key West lounge, tender garage and further entertaining spaces. It is, essentially, a floating private hotel.
What is perhaps more impressive than the living spaces and amenities is the attention to detail throughout, from how the rooms flow together to the marquetry and fittings. For the dining room and piano bar, full-height glass doors open out onto balconies, extending the beam and thus creating an open-air dining experience. The on-board pool features a waterfall. You need only run your finger along the wood panels to see that Lady Christine is incredibly well put together.
It’s not just the interiors that are well looked after either. Just this year, Lady Christine underwent a full refit that brought her systems up to the highest standards, meaning she doesn’t show a wrinkle anywhere.
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
She’s as good a property as I’ve seen in my nine years working at Country Life. And she can move. Now that is luxury indeed.
Lady Christine is for sale through Cecil Wright for €55.75 milion. For more information and pictures, click here.
James Fisher is the Digital Commissioning Editor of Country Life. He writes about motoring, travel and things that upset him. He lives in London. He wants to publish good stories, so you should email him.
-
-
Release the beasts! The Country Life Quiz of the Day, October 10, 2025
But where?
By Country Life Published
-
The one website about trees and shrubs that everyone needs to know about
'Trees and Shrubs Hardy in the British Isles' has been digitised, making one of gardening's most important works free and at your fingertips.
By Charles Quest-Ritson Published
-
The elegant 19th century townhouse where JFK and Jackie Kennedy dreamed of the presidency, and made their wish came true
This beautiful five-bedroom house in Washington DC's Georgetown was once home to perhaps the most celebrated couple of the 20th century: John F. Kennedy and his wife, Jackie Kennedy.
By Toby Keel Published
-
This five-bedroom thatched cottage in the Chilterns looks quite like Claudia Winkleman
Much like everyone's favourite TV host, this property is beautifully presented.
By James Fisher Published
-
A heartbreakingly pretty old rectory in the idyllic Cotswolds valley that offers charm, beauty, sophistication and a fast train to London
Penny Churchill takes a look at the Old Rectory in Charlbury, which has become available for the first time in almost 35 years.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
The abolition of Stamp Duty: Will it happen? Could it happen? What would replace it? And what would be the impact?
The Conservative Party promises to abolish Stamp Duty on primary residences if it wins the next election. We canvassed property experts from across the housing industry to see what the impact would be.
By Toby Keel Last updated
-
A home for sale in one of the most celebrated artists' enclaves in London, where David Hockney sketched and Isadora Duncan danced
This apartment in Pembroke Studios doesn't prompt the lament 'if these walls could talk' so much as 'if these walls could dance, sing and paint.'
By Toby Keel Published
-
A gorgeous country estate that comes with a lifestyle business, a 17th-century ice house and some of the best fishing rights in Britain
Dolhaidd Mansion and its 25 idyllic acres are on the market for the first time since the end of the last century. Penny Churchill takes a look.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
20 country homes for sale, from Somerset to Scotland, as seen in Country Life
A charming cottage in a village in Surrey at under £600,000 and a seven bedroom mansion north of the border for not much more than that make our round-up of the best homes to come up for sale via Country Life this week.
By Toby Keel Published
-
Splendid isolation overlooking one of Britain's tiniest towns, with a Thomas the Tank Engine-style railway
In the hills away to the east of Welshpool you'll find Mount House, on the outskirts of the town of Llanfair Caereinion. Penny Churchill investigates.
By Penny Churchill Published