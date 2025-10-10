An Art Deco masterpiece with five-bedrooms, a private pool, a cinema, a helipad and the ability to conquer oceans

The scions of finance that often frequent the canals and waterways of Canary Wharf might have been curious as to the presence of a rather large yacht in recent weeks. Lady Christine, the 68-metre Feadship, towers over passerbys; in any other part of London, it would tower over nearby buildings. She is sleek, and yet very large, with 1,608 gross tonnes (GT) of volume.

Working at Country Life, the excesses and comforts of luxury are an everyday experience, and they often fail to impress too much after nine years. If everything is luxury, then what is luxury? As it turns out, luxury is Lady Christine.

Originally built in 2010 by the Royal Van Lent Feadship yard, she offers six split-level decks, and room for 10 guests across five vast suites, and can carry 19 crew. Her interiors were designed by Rodney Black in an Art Deco style, and she is sumptuous in every single way. She is available through Cecil Wright for €55.75 million.

It is almost hard to describe the opulence on board, but the principal bedroom suite would be a good place to start. Occupying the entire deck above the bridge, it features two studies, an enormous en-suite bathroom, a dressing room, a gym and a panoramic observation lounge. The bedroom itself spans the entire beam (or: width) of the ship.

Elsewhere on board, you will find a dining salon, piano bar, cinema, swimming pool, sun deck, helicopter pad, a further observation/entertaining space known as the Key West lounge, tender garage and further entertaining spaces. It is, essentially, a floating private hotel.

What is perhaps more impressive than the living spaces and amenities is the attention to detail throughout, from how the rooms flow together to the marquetry and fittings. For the dining room and piano bar, full-height glass doors open out onto balconies, extending the beam and thus creating an open-air dining experience. The on-board pool features a waterfall. You need only run your finger along the wood panels to see that Lady Christine is incredibly well put together.

It’s not just the interiors that are well looked after either. Just this year, Lady Christine underwent a full refit that brought her systems up to the highest standards, meaning she doesn’t show a wrinkle anywhere.

She’s as good a property as I’ve seen in my nine years working at Country Life. And she can move. Now that is luxury indeed.

Lady Christine is for sale through Cecil Wright for €55.75 milion. For more information and pictures, click here.

