20 country homes for sale, from Somerset to Scotland, as seen in Country Life

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

In a village not far from Marlborough, this gorgeous old mill house sits right on the river, and is wonderfully done out inside following a full renovation.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

A classic Georgian house in a deceptively-large plot that's big enough to include a paddock, in a village out in open countryside near Hitchin. There are five bedrooms, four reception rooms and a string of outbuildings with all sorts of possibilities.

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

For sale via Michael Graham — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

A sitting room which simply must be seen to be believed at what might be, at 13,000 sq ft, the largest six-bedroom house we've seen all year. It's set amid bucolic splendour just outside Farnham.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Savills)

Just magnificent, a Grade II*-listed country house with a tower, stables, cottages, farmland and fishing on the River Test within its 122 acres.

Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Savills)

For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Balfours)

A charming mill with outbuildings and countryside views, set in approx. 8 acres (3.23 Ha) of permanent pasture, gardens and pools.

For sale via Balfours — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Bentons)

A unique extended four/five-bedroom cottage arranged over three spacious floors, set on a private plot in a sought-after village.

For sale via Bentons — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Blenkin & Co)

An outstanding manor house with up to ten bedrooms, fabulous river views along the Esk Valley and landscaped gardens, located near Whitby.

For sale via Blenkin & Co — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Charles Wycherley)

Rylands is a beautiful 17th century Grade II listed home steeped in history and character, set in approx. 1.15 acres in a sought-after village.

For sale via Charles Wycherley — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Churchill)

A character cottage full of charm and period features including exposed beams and inglenook fireplace, in a semi-rural location.

For sale via Churchill — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

A charming refurbished country house on 2.5 acres with a pool, period features, a contemporary finish and stunning countryside views.

For sale via EXP UK — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

A Grade II listed manor house in a private and peaceful setting with extensive outbuildings and 4.7 acres of gardens and grounds.

For sale via Fine & Country — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

A stunning Grade II listed country home offering heritage charm and contemporary living with equestrian facilities, in just under 3.5 acres

For sale via Fox Grant — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

A substantial family home with seven bedrooms, two games rooms and garden with mature trees, on the edge of an attractive hamlet.

For sale via Galbraith — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

A renovated and modernised detached character cottage with enclosed private garden, garage and parking, presented to a superb standard.

For sale via Hayman-Joyce — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

An exceptionally pretty detached home with stunning views, delightful gardens, double cart barn, log store and lovely outside home office.

For sale via Hobbs Parker — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

Historic Suffolk farmhouse with fine views, heated swimming pool and tennis court, set within 6.7 acres in a tranquil edge of village setting.

For sale via Jackson Stops — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

A stunning seven-bedroom Grade II listed family home with walled garden, in the pretty village of Kelston.

For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

A beautiful renovated period home with flexible accommodation, mature gardens and stunning views to the village of Butleigh.

For sale via Sandersons — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

A character Grade II six-bedroom farmhouse with far reaching views, stone outbuildings and stables, set in 4.51 acres in an elevated position.

For sale via Stags — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

A spacious and very well presented two/three double bedroom cottage with log burner and large gardens, located in the Surrey Hills.

For sale via Terra Cotta — see more details and pictures.