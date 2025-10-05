Country houses for sale

20 country homes for sale, from Somerset to Scotland, as seen in Country Life

A charming cottage in a village in Surrey at under £600,000 and a seven bedroom mansion north of the border for not much more than that make our round-up of the best homes to come up for sale via Country Life this week.

Wiltshire — £3,575,000

In a village not far from Marlborough, this gorgeous old mill house sits right on the river, and is wonderfully done out inside following a full renovation.

For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.

Hertfordshire — £1,600,000

A classic Georgian house in a deceptively-large plot that's big enough to include a paddock, in a village out in open countryside near Hitchin. There are five bedrooms, four reception rooms and a string of outbuildings with all sorts of possibilities.

For sale via Michael Graham — see more details and pictures.

Surrey — £11.95 million

A sitting room which simply must be seen to be believed at what might be, at 13,000 sq ft, the largest six-bedroom house we've seen all year. It's set amid bucolic splendour just outside Farnham.

For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.

Hampshire — £16.75 million

Just magnificent, a Grade II*-listed country house with a tower, stables, cottages, farmland and fishing on the River Test within its 122 acres.

For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.

Herefordshire — £1,200,000

A charming mill with outbuildings and countryside views, set in approx. 8 acres (3.23 Ha) of permanent pasture, gardens and pools.

For sale via Balfours — see more details and pictures.

Leicestershire — £649,950

A unique extended four/five-bedroom cottage arranged over three spacious floors, set on a private plot in a sought-after village.

For sale via Bentons — see more details and pictures.

North Yorkshire — £1,350,000

An outstanding manor house with up to ten bedrooms, fabulous river views along the Esk Valley and landscaped gardens, located near Whitby.

For sale via Blenkin & Co — see more details and pictures.

East Sussex — £1,400,000

Rylands is a beautiful 17th century Grade II listed home steeped in history and character, set in approx. 1.15 acres in a sought-after village.

For sale via Charles Wycherley — see more details and pictures.

West Sussex — £645,000

A character cottage full of charm and period features including exposed beams and inglenook fireplace, in a semi-rural location.

For sale via Churchill — see more details and pictures.

East Grinstead — £2,500,000

A charming refurbished country house on 2.5 acres with a pool, period features, a contemporary finish and stunning countryside views.

For sale via EXP UK — see more details and pictures.

Cornwall — £925,000

A Grade II listed manor house in a private and peaceful setting with extensive outbuildings and 4.7 acres of gardens and grounds.

For sale via Fine & Country — see more details and pictures.

Berkshire — £1,800,000

A stunning Grade II listed country home offering heritage charm and contemporary living with equestrian facilities, in just under 3.5 acres

For sale via Fox Grant — see more details and pictures.

Fife — £785,000

A substantial family home with seven bedrooms, two games rooms and garden with mature trees, on the edge of an attractive hamlet.

For sale via Galbraith — see more details and pictures.

Warwickshire — £525,000

A renovated and modernised detached character cottage with enclosed private garden, garage and parking, presented to a superb standard.

For sale via Hayman-Joyce — see more details and pictures.

Kent — £600,000

An exceptionally pretty detached home with stunning views, delightful gardens, double cart barn, log store and lovely outside home office.

For sale via Hobbs Parker — see more details and pictures.

Suffolk — £1,500,000

Historic Suffolk farmhouse with fine views, heated swimming pool and tennis court, set within 6.7 acres in a tranquil edge of village setting.

For sale via Jackson Stops — see more details and pictures.

Somerset — £2,500,000

A stunning seven-bedroom Grade II listed family home with walled garden, in the pretty village of Kelston.

For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.

Somerset — £900,000

A beautiful renovated period home with flexible accommodation, mature gardens and stunning views to the village of Butleigh.

For sale via Sandersons — see more details and pictures.

Somerset — £1,155,000

A character Grade II six-bedroom farmhouse with far reaching views, stone outbuildings and stables, set in 4.51 acres in an elevated position.

For sale via Stags — see more details and pictures.

Surrey — £585,000

A spacious and very well presented two/three double bedroom cottage with log burner and large gardens, located in the Surrey Hills.

For sale via Terra Cotta — see more details and pictures.

Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.

