20 country homes for sale, from Somerset to Scotland, as seen in Country Life
A charming cottage in a village in Surrey at under £600,000 and a seven bedroom mansion north of the border for not much more than that make our round-up of the best homes to come up for sale via Country Life this week.
Wiltshire — £3,575,000
In a village not far from Marlborough, this gorgeous old mill house sits right on the river, and is wonderfully done out inside following a full renovation.
For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.
Hertfordshire — £1,600,000
A classic Georgian house in a deceptively-large plot that's big enough to include a paddock, in a village out in open countryside near Hitchin. There are five bedrooms, four reception rooms and a string of outbuildings with all sorts of possibilities.
For sale via Michael Graham — see more details and pictures.
Surrey — £11.95 million
A sitting room which simply must be seen to be believed at what might be, at 13,000 sq ft, the largest six-bedroom house we've seen all year. It's set amid bucolic splendour just outside Farnham.
For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.
Hampshire — £16.75 million
Just magnificent, a Grade II*-listed country house with a tower, stables, cottages, farmland and fishing on the River Test within its 122 acres.
For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.
Herefordshire — £1,200,000
A charming mill with outbuildings and countryside views, set in approx. 8 acres (3.23 Ha) of permanent pasture, gardens and pools.
For sale via Balfours — see more details and pictures.
Leicestershire — £649,950
A unique extended four/five-bedroom cottage arranged over three spacious floors, set on a private plot in a sought-after village.
For sale via Bentons — see more details and pictures.
North Yorkshire — £1,350,000
An outstanding manor house with up to ten bedrooms, fabulous river views along the Esk Valley and landscaped gardens, located near Whitby.
For sale via Blenkin & Co — see more details and pictures.
East Sussex — £1,400,000
Rylands is a beautiful 17th century Grade II listed home steeped in history and character, set in approx. 1.15 acres in a sought-after village.
For sale via Charles Wycherley — see more details and pictures.
West Sussex — £645,000
A character cottage full of charm and period features including exposed beams and inglenook fireplace, in a semi-rural location.
For sale via Churchill — see more details and pictures.
East Grinstead — £2,500,000
A charming refurbished country house on 2.5 acres with a pool, period features, a contemporary finish and stunning countryside views.
For sale via EXP UK — see more details and pictures.
Cornwall — £925,000
A Grade II listed manor house in a private and peaceful setting with extensive outbuildings and 4.7 acres of gardens and grounds.
For sale via Fine & Country — see more details and pictures.
Berkshire — £1,800,000
A stunning Grade II listed country home offering heritage charm and contemporary living with equestrian facilities, in just under 3.5 acres
For sale via Fox Grant — see more details and pictures.
Fife — £785,000
A substantial family home with seven bedrooms, two games rooms and garden with mature trees, on the edge of an attractive hamlet.
For sale via Galbraith — see more details and pictures.
Warwickshire — £525,000
A renovated and modernised detached character cottage with enclosed private garden, garage and parking, presented to a superb standard.
For sale via Hayman-Joyce — see more details and pictures.
Kent — £600,000
An exceptionally pretty detached home with stunning views, delightful gardens, double cart barn, log store and lovely outside home office.
For sale via Hobbs Parker — see more details and pictures.
Suffolk — £1,500,000
Historic Suffolk farmhouse with fine views, heated swimming pool and tennis court, set within 6.7 acres in a tranquil edge of village setting.
For sale via Jackson Stops — see more details and pictures.
Somerset — £2,500,000
A stunning seven-bedroom Grade II listed family home with walled garden, in the pretty village of Kelston.
For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.
Somerset — £900,000
A beautiful renovated period home with flexible accommodation, mature gardens and stunning views to the village of Butleigh.
For sale via Sandersons — see more details and pictures.
Somerset — £1,155,000
A character Grade II six-bedroom farmhouse with far reaching views, stone outbuildings and stables, set in 4.51 acres in an elevated position.
For sale via Stags — see more details and pictures.
Surrey — £585,000
A spacious and very well presented two/three double bedroom cottage with log burner and large gardens, located in the Surrey Hills.
