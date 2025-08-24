The smooth collie: A working breed with beauty and brains

It’s never easy being upstaged by a glamorous relative. The smooth collie’s dip in popularity is often attributed to the enduring appeal of its more flamboyant counterpart — the rough collie, made famous by Lassie.

As Country Life’s Kennel Notes observed back in 1910: ‘Possibly the fact that he has no rough coat to hide any imperfections of form makes breeders disinclined to take the trouble necessary to get a good one... Or it may be that the market is more restricted among the general public, who are led away by the taking jacket of his more widely sought-after brother.’

Yet in terms of temperament, the two breeds are almost identical. Both are friendly, intelligent, active, and trace their lineage back to the working dogs of Scottish shepherds — the name collie is thought to derive from the black-faced colley sheep they once herded.

Until a rule change in 1994, the Kennel Club (KC) permitted interbreeding between smooths and roughs, with both types born in the same litter. If there is one clear advantage to the smooth collie, it’s their low-maintenance coat — ideal for those who love dogs, but not grooming brushes.

The smooth collie comes in a range of colours — blue merle, sable and white, and tricolour — and was once favoured by royalty. Queen Victoria’s favourite, Sharp, was buried at Windsor Home Park, with a tombstone that reads: ‘Sharp, the favourite and faithful Collie of Queen Victoria from 1866 to 1879.’

Today, the smooth collie is well suited to owners interested in agility, flyball, heelwork to music, or obedience training. Without the thick mane of their rough cousins, their elegant physique is on full display — loyal, trainable, and full of charm.

In 2024, just 29 puppies were registered with the KC, highlighting the breed’s rarity today. Large and striking in stature, it thrives on space and exercise, yet proves surprisingly adaptable — equally content strolling through town as it is stretching its legs in the country.

