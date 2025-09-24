The proposed National Gallery extension is a ray of light in a stormy sector
The announcement of a new wing for one of the nation's top art galleries 'is a transformative initiative undertaken through private philanthropy to clear and universal benefit. What is there not to celebrate?'
Fresh from the success of the 200th anniversary rehang and new Trafalgar Square entrance, the National Gallery (NG) in London, WC2, last week bullishly announced the next stage in its long-planned redevelopment strategy.
In the 1990s, the NG acquired St Vincent House — an office and hotel block built in 1967–70 by Charles Pike and Partners — immediately to the rear of the Sainsbury Wing. The intention was to secure a potential site for a future extension that could be directly linked to the main building.
What has now brought the project to life is the success of the NG in securing private funding of £375 million towards the estimated £400 million total cost. This includes two donations of £150 million respectively from Crankstart, the charitable foundation of Sir Michael Moritz and his wife, Harriet Heyman, and also from the Julia Rausing Trust.
These two key donations are the largest of their kind ever made and are a remarkable achievement in themselves. It merely emphasises the generosity of the donors that the Government’s grant-in-aid to the NG last year was £28.9 million (and falling). Extending a major museum in the heart of the capital will be expensive, particularly if this is going to be a building that answers the quality of the collection it will hold. By way of comparison, the ‘renaissance’ of the Louvre in Paris announced by President Macron has an estimated price tag of £675 million.
This fundraising initiative is also a heartening reminder that, for all the concerns about the future funding of museums in Britain, it is still possible at least for our national institutions to secure major private benefactions.
The project, which is intended to be completed by the early 2030s, is getting under way with an architectural competition for the extension. Tucked away in the streets behind the NG, this will necessarily be a more reticent addition than the Sainsbury Wing, which forms part of the main frontage. That said, it has the potential to transform the surrounding public realm, helping to connect, for example, Trafalgar Square and Leicester Square.
Such benefits, however, will be incidental. The central purpose of the extension is to hang more art; in this case about 250 more paintings. As well as creating a larger space with natural lighting for exhibitions, new services and facilities, the extension can provide gallery space to increase the scope of the narrative coverage of the NG into the 20th century.
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
By recent convention, it has been the case that the sister institution Tate has acquired art created after 1900. This division has never been clear cut, however, and it seems perfectly appropriate to Athena that as the 20th century recedes into history the NG as a gallery of European painting should extend its chronological range (and should do again in the future).
Simply put, this is a transformative initiative undertaken through private philanthropy to clear and universal benefit. What is there not to celebrate?
This article first appeared in the September 17 issue of Country Life. For more information on how to subscribe, click here
Athena is Country Life's Cultural Crusader. She writes a column in the magazine every week
-
-
Manolo Blahnik on Margot Robbie, Marie Antoinette, fashion and footwear
The shoe might feel inconsequential as an item of fashion, but as Marie Antoinette, Andy Warhol, Margot Robbie and Manolo Blahnik demonstrate, it's anything but....
-
Could you bear to miss this Country Life Quiz of the Day, September 23, 2025?
This gorgeous boy features in today's quiz. What further motivation do you need?
-
Marble Hill: The house built for a secret lover of the Prince of Wales, with a little help from one of Britain's greatest ever poets
A major programme of restoration at Marble Hill has transformed both the house and grounds. Jeremy Musson admires what has been achieved by English Heritage at this outstanding property in Richmond-upon-Thames. Photography by Paul Highnam for Country Life.
-
Don't blame it on the sunshine, don't blame it on the moonlight, don't blame it on the good times, blame it on the bats
Bats and newts are an easy target, but can they actually be blamed for not building enough houses?
-
Sold, singed and sunk: The sorry tale of Normanton Hall
Few English country houses suffered more than Normanton Hall.
-
Fit for a queen: The story of Queen Victoria's state bed at Arundel Castle
A state bed commissioned to receive Queen Victoria at Arundel Castle has just undergone a transformative restoration, as Annabel Westman explains. Photographs by Paul Highnam for Country Life.
-
The six best new buildings in the UK right now, in the words of the architects who helped build them
The shortlist for this year's Royal Institute of British Architects’s Stirling Prize has been revealed. Lotte Brundle takes a closer look at the projects vying for the nation's top architecture award, and the people behind them.
-
'It is so full of turrets and lofty buildings, spires and towers, it looks not like a town but a city': The glamour of Glamis Castle, from Macbeth to the Queen Mother
John Goodall looks at the eventful later history of Glamis Castle, one of the most celebrated of Scottish castles, and its association with Elizabeth, the late Queen Mother.
-
Agromenes: Why is our tax money not being spent on British food?
A Freedom of Information request reveals that many of our local councils and government departments aren't buying British-grown food. It's an insult to our farmers.
-
Country-house treasures: 'The instrument was so powerful that, when it was first played, pieces of plaster fell from the ceiling'
Graffiti scrawled by a 12-year-old boy in 1788 starts a new series on the lesser-known treasures of our great country homes.