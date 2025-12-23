Secrets from the world of whisky, from the 60-year-old bottle that sold for £650,000 to the tipple you get at the supermarket
In our last episode of 2025, James Fisher is joined on the Country Life Podcast by Kevin Balmforth and Andrew Simpson.
In the last 20 years, the world of whisky has exploded, being transformed beyond recognition.
What was once a croft industry in the Scottish Highlands and Islands has spread around the world. The Scots' craft has spread out across the world, from Ireland and Wales to Japan, India and beyond. In India alone, tens of millions of cases of whisky are made each year. And even the English have been getting on the act.
- Subscribe to the Country Life podcast on Apple Podcasts
- Subscribe to the Country Life podcast on Spotify
- Subscribe to the Country Life podcast on Audible
What's driven the change? How has the craft of whisky-making changed, if at all? And how have we gone from a world where once your grandad laid a few bottles down under the stairs to one in which the world's finest and rarest single malts have become an investment-class commodity?
This week's Country Life Podcast sees James Fisher joined by Kevin Balmforth, cask master at Glenlivet, and Andrew Simpson, international brand ambassador for Chivas Brothers, to talk through all this and more.
From the 60-year-old bottle auctioned off at £650,000 to the astonishing image of the six million casks lying in wait for future generations to taste, it's a fascinating listen.
This is Country Life's final podcast of 2025, after which we'll be taking a winter break for a few weeks — we'll be back in mid-January.
Episode credits
Host: James Fisher
Guests: Kevin Balmforth and Andrew Simpson
Producer and editor: Toby Keel
Music: JuliusH via Pixabay
Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.