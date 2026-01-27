Adders, Shetland ponies and the future of the human race: Tom Hilder on the Country Life Podcast

Tom Hilder was born to a life in the country. Born in rural Scotland but raised in Hampshire, he went through school always thinking – and being told — that he needed to find a life, and a career, out in the countryside, working with his hands.

A chance meeting with a lecturer at Sparsholt College changed his life for good, and put him on a pathway to become (deep breath) the 'Senior Nature-Based Solutions Officer — Practical Delivery' at the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust . It's comfortably the longest job title of anyone who's yet joined James Fisher on the Country Life Podcast, but the aim is clear: to make the world around us a better, greener place.

Tom talks to James about his life, how he ended up working in the field (literally), and the challenges he's faced — from Shetland ponies and landowners suspicious of his tender years to the 'charismatic adders' found on Hook Common, in north Hampshire.

Image 1 of 3 Bartley Heath is managed by the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust. (Image credit: Albert Roberts / Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust) An adder on Hook Common, managed by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust (Image credit: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust) Nature blooms — literally — thanks in part to the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust (Image credit: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust)

You can find out more about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust here , and to nominate someone for the 2026 edition of the award Tom won, visit the Schoffel Countryside Awards website .

Episode credits

Host: James Fisher

Guest: Tom Hilder

Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Editor and producer: Toby Keel

Music: JuliusH via Pixabay