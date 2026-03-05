Country houses for sale

'It took my breath away when I first walked in': A Hertfordshire home with a kitchen to die for

Julie Harding takes a look at the wonderful old converted school, where she finds the kitchen of her dreams.

Julie Harding
By
published
Glorious kitchen, huge windows, and space for a baby grand piano: The Old School Hall in Hertfordshire is a delight.
(Image credit: Savills)