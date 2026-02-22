The Shropshire boarding school that's lived multiple lives, transformed into a wonderful country house with the coolest cellar we've seen in years

Like many large Victorian mansions, Oakhurst Hall, a mile from the market town of Oswestry in Shropshire, has had various incarnations during its 170-year history. And another is shortly to begin, as it’s for sale via Savills at £3 million.

This is eight-bedroom house, which spans some 12,000sq ft and stands in about seven acres, is quite an amazing place. There are multiple kitchens,