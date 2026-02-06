A picture-perfect thatched cottage tucked away in Dorset's Blackmore Vale
Near the village of Blandford Forum, this wonderful thatched cottage is for sale at £835,000. Julie Harding takes a look.
in Features
(Image credit: Jackson-Stops)
