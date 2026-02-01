17 charming rural hideaways, from under £600,000 to £9.5 million, as seen in Country Life

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

The wine cellar alone is sure to win over at least of the potential buyers for this home in an enviable setting in Hampshire, with trains from nearby Grateley getting to London in an hour and a quarter.

There's a bit of updating needed to be sure, but the house is a joy — as are the groudns, which include a wonderful walled garden.

For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.

This Queen Anne farmhouse sits right in the middle of the village of Lubenham, a pretty spot with a pub, a lovely primary school and a conservation area protecting its charms.

The house itself is a gorgeous, sympathetically-restored home — but we suspect the paddocks, stables, outbuildings and workshops will prove just as much of a selling point to the next owner.

For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.

Three houses for the price of one — a farmhouse, a cottage and a converted barn — plus its own little vineyard at this village home overlooking open countryside. There's even a discreet bank of solar panels, so you can be at least partially self-sufficient for both power and wine.

For sale via Michael Graham — see more details and pictures.

Striking and unusual, this Arts-and-Crafts house — which dates to 1905 — is bold on the outside, and bold within, from the magnificent colour scheme to the cherry blossom tree in the dining room.

The equestrian facilities are truly outstanding, too, with both indoor and outdoor maneges, wonderful stables and a parade ring, as well as paddocks within the 60 acres.

For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.

This gated farmhouse is set in an idyllic 21 acres of gardens and woodland, and has outstanding equestrian facilities.

It's a wonderful blend of rural charm and refined modern living — and we love the cabin tucked away in the woods within the grounds.

For sale via Bees Homes — see more details and pictures.

A Grade II-listed barn built in the late 17th century that's been converted into a grand, 21st century eco-home with air source heat pump, solar panels and ultra-fast internet. It's set in four acres, and comes with two separate cottages that are rented out and generate over £1,000 a month each.

For sale via Humberts — see more details and pictures.

Space, privacy and seclusion at this Grade-II listed country house with four acres, a cottage, outbuildings and a location looking across open countryside to Devon's south coast.

For sale via Stags — see more details and pictures.

Character pours out from this farmhouse, thanks to a sensitive refurbishment that's kept the charm — the library is a real highlight. There's a separate annexe, thatched double garage, gardens of over three acres, and its commutable from a nearby station

For sale via Hobbs Parker — see more details and pictures.

One of the Thame's most iconic homes, a six-bedroom house overlooking the town’s cricket ground and St Mary’s church.

For sale via Hammett Hayward — see more details and pictures.

A wisteria-clad, six-bed home dating back to the 19th century, with Exmoor National Park literally on your doorstep.

For sale via Fine & Country — see more details and pictures.

It's all about the garden and the spectacular position on the South Downs at this three-bedroom home in the hills above Lewes.

For sale via Charles Wycherley — see more details and pictures.

By no means the prettiest home on this list, but to those who love horses this is the holy grail: a house with stables and almost three acres, only just outside the M25, for under £1 million.

For sale via Churchill Country & Equestrian — see more details and pictures.

A country house within a beautiful walled garden enjoying a superb location, woodland and a paddock.

For sale via Galbraith — see more details and pictures.

Beautifully presented family house with five bedrooms, jaw-dropping panoramas of Shropshire countryside, and no chain.

For sale via Balfours — see more details and pictures.

A rare find: a detached house with four bedrooms, within walking distance of Chipping Norton town centre.

For sale via Maxwell Douglas — see more details and pictures.

This converted malthouse has four bedrooms, a south-facing garden, and a prime location in the middle of Oundle, one of the prettiest villages in the 'Notswolds'.

For sale via Artistry — see more details and pictures.

The potential is great at this two-bedroom cottage, with five acres, potential scope to extend and convert the stone-built barn, and a further 6.87 acres should you want more space.

For sale via John German — see more details and pictures.