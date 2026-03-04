Four wildly-different Georgian homes which sum up the appeal of the golden age of property architecture

'Symmetry — that's what makes Georgian houses so special,' Will Peppit of Savills told Country Life back in 2014 when trying to sum up the appeal of this most sought-after of property types.

'There's something wonderfully pleasing about the layout of a house in which the main rooms on every floor are designed around a central staircase or landing,' Peppit added.

'And if, like me, you're 6ft 4in and blind as a bat, the high ceilings and light rooms of a typical Georgian house are a real bonus.'

We think he was on to something. We associate Georgian houses with the sort of country piles that get used to film Jane Austen adaptations, but both the breadth and the genius of Georgian architecture is much more than that. Here are four examples which really sum it up: a Tudor mansion transformed by its Georgian owners; a charming townhouse; a village farmhouse; and a flat in one of the world's most famous buildings. Georgian one and all, and not an old rectory to be seen.

(Image credit: Sowerbys)

The origins of Home Farm House in Helhoughton reach back to Tudor times, but this home also has the distinctive symmetry, proportions and elegance of the Georgian period (1714–1830), including a brick façade, having been added to over the centuries. Exposed brickwork continues inside, in evidence in the kitchen, which has an island at its centre, complete with a bespoke inscription — ‘Home Farm House’ — etched into the wooden worktop.