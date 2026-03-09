One of the last working windmills in Britain is for sale at £350,000

At Country Life's last count back in 2021, there were around 40 working windmills left in Britain. They're spread around the country — Sussex, Lincolnshire, and even Brixton — and each one has a tale to tell. It's not often that they change hands, but when they do it's a fascinating opportunity to take a look. And one is on the market right now: Bardwell Cottage and Windmill, in Suffolk.

This working windmill — which runs of wind when it can, and electricity when the weather is still — is coming up for auction on March 25, with a guide price of just £350,000-£400,000. It'll be the first time since 1987 that the windmill has changed hands; we told you they don't often change hands.

(Image credit: Auction House UK)

The windmill itself, which is Grade II*-listed, is described in the details as having been 'extensively restored', and 'fully operational'. The cap was renewed in 2000, while the sails and fan were renewed between 2010-2014. Over that entire period the windows and doors were also renewed, with everything done in keeping with the original style.

(Image credit: Auction House UK)

That work extends to the flour milling machinery, which has two sets of French burr stones (ideal for fine grinding, apparently). The north stones are turned by the wind, whilst the south stones are turned by the electric motor. In short, it's the ideal place to live out your Camberwick Green or Trumpton fantasies.

While the mill itself has been totally overhauled, the same can't be said for the Victorian cottage that's also part of the sale. The word 'tired' doesn't really begin to tell the tale; the