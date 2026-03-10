Country houses for sale

This Georgian church is now a gorgeous country home — and it was designed by a student of Sir John Soane

Greystead Old Church is an object lesson in how good a converted church can become as a place to live. Julie Harding takes a look.

Julie Harding
By
published
Contributions from
in Features
Greystead Old Church
Few church conversions are as beautifully done as Greystead Old Church in Northumberland.
(Image credit: Finest)