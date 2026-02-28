A spectacular home with a touch of Downton Abbey about it, standing beside one of the last remaining Saxon churches in Britain

The name ‘Kirk Hammerton’ might sound like a 1970s DJ; but it’s actually a place whose roots go back well over 1,000 years. This pretty village, about 10 miles from York, takes its name from its astonishing church — a church that had already been standing here for well over a century before William the Conqueror ever stepped foot in Britain.

This Saxon church dates from the ninth century, and though it’s been added to — a tower in around 950 AD, and an extension in 1892 — much of what is here has survived almost 1200 years. The original church is now the south aisle and the entrance, and — according to a Country Life report back in 1988 — is still largely as it appeared in the Middle Ages, barring a couple of new windows. It's one of a vanishingly-small number of churches of this age in Britain which are still standing today.

(Image credit: Alamy)

Just along the lane from this ancient place of worship is a house which is a relative baby, yet is itself 250 years old: the beautiful Kirk Hammerton Hall.

Grade II-listed and set in expansive grounds, the house dates from the mid 18th century with late-19th-century additions, and it’s being launched onto the market with Savills in York for a guide price of £4.95 million.

(Image credit: Savills)

The current owners have spent some time gently bringing the house up to date with a new roof, replacing or refurbishing windows and having the wiring and plumbing upgraded throughout. And the work done has been utterly splendid, giving a definite Downton Abbey look to some of the spaces.

(Image credit: Savills)

It's not just a beatiful building; it's also a huge home that measures more than 12,500sq ft, with seven bedrooms, four bathrooms and five reception rooms.

(Image credit: Savills)

The grounds are just as extensive: the hall is surrounded on two sides by formal gardens, which have been arranged over different levels and bounded by mature hedging and tall brick walls.