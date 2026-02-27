A house that's the epitome of the Yorkshire dream, in the heart of the county's 'Golden Triangle'

‘I know we’re not meant to have favourites, but this is one of mine,’ says estate agent Edward Hartshorne, who’s handling the sale of Helperby Manor. ‘I sold it to the current owners about six years ago and they’ve carried out a thorough renovation project — it’s all been done.’

‘Thorough’ is indeed the word: the immaculate condition of the place is a strong selling point for Helperby Manor. Sitting on the edge of the village of Helperby in North Yorkshire, it’s on the market for offers in excess of £3.5m through Blenkin & Co in York. That’s a lot in Northern England, but for good reason: this house is right in the middle of Yorkshire’s so-called ‘Golden Triangle’, the patch of countryside that lies between Harrogate, Leeds and York. The asking price is simply reflective of this high competitive market — and this house, with nine acres including parkland, formal gardens, woodland and an orchard — is the epitome of the Yorkshire dream.

Inside, Helperby Manor has plenty more to justify the price. This house, with more than 8,000sq ft of interior space, has undergone a reconfiguration and modernisation project that was hugely extensive.

It involved reducing the number of bedrooms from 12 to eight, and creating a large, light-filled kitchen/breakfast room that leads into a dining room and living room.

The work continued elsewhere in the grounds, with what was once the chauffeur’s annexe above the coach house now converted into a one-bedroom holiday let. The former stables, meanwhile, have become a gym.

Helperby is also set up for a sustainable future. The owners installed 40 ground-mounted solar panels with a Tesla battery storage capacity of 13kW and there is underfloor heating laid throughout the ground floor.

‘We’ve seen evidence of younger buyers turning their backs on rambling country houses in favour of something more compact,’ says Hartshorne. ‘This is an impressive house, but it’s also very cosy and made for modern family living.’