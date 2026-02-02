A Georgian home that's the epitome of the country house dream, with four-poster beds, Aga and pool, set in one of Britain's most sought-after spots

During the frantic race to the countryside set off by the covid pandemic, the east Somerset town of Bruton recorded the biggest increase in property sales of any country location in the UK, according to the portal Rightmove.

Many were attracted by the presence of a Hauser & Wirth art gallery, Michelin-starred restaurants and a direct (albeit long, at more than two hours) train journey to London Paddington.

It is a counterfactual exercise, but there’s a strong possibility that had Coombe Hill House been launched on the market in the summer of 2021 rather than that of 2025, it would have sold almost instantly. Instead, the distinguished Grade II*-listed late-Georgian house within a short walk of Bruton’s high street is still looking for a buyer via Savills.

Located off Coombe Hill and commanding elevated views over the town, the five-bedroom house has an outdoor swimming pool, a tennis court and stables.

It’s been a much-loved home for three decades, but the London-based vendor is now selling with a heavy heart, says James Toogood of Savills. ‘Coombe Hill is a lovely house in a popular spot that is very private, but it benefits from having everything that Bruton offers on the doorstep.’

Although the house has been looked after with care, he acknowledges that a new owner will want to put their own decorative stamp on the property.

That said, we'd expect many buyers to fall in love with the place just as it is. From the bright blue Aga in the kitchen to the four-poster beds, and from the Victoria greenhouse to the charming gardens and that pool, this is the epitome of the country house dream.

Coombe Hill is now available in lots, with the main house and 10 acres priced at £4.5m or as a whole at £5.25m, which includes Coombe Lodge, a two-bedroom detached cottage located on the other side of the lane with a further 16 acres of agricultural land.

‘I’m cautiously optimistic that things are already looking livelier this year,’ says Toogood.

‘Pricing correctly is vital. Perhaps with the exception of some who bought at the height of the market and are looking to claw back their investment, vendors have adjusted their expectations.’

Coombe Hill House is for sale at £5.25 million — see more details.