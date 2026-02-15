Five of our favourite dog-friendly hotels — and they've all been approved by Geoffrey the dachshund

Though Britain trails behind the Continent when it comes to the number of dog-friendly hotels (surprising, really, given how pro-dog we are), things have, in recent years, been changing for the better — driven by the staycation’s enduring popularity.

So, in honour of the furry friends I don’t want you to have to leave behind, here are a few of my — and my dachshund Geoffrey’s — favourite places to stay that welcome dogs with open arms, water bowls and plenty of treats.

The Gallivant, East Sussex

(Image credit: The Gallivant)

Geoffrey’s highlight (Image credit: Jennifer George ) ‘Flopping onto a cushion on the sun trap of a terrace back at the hotel after an exerting five minute run around the beach (that’s a lot for small legs!).’

You’ll find The Gallivant, a single storey property, a pebble’s throw from the beaches of Camber Sands (literally, if you have a good arm). It has cosy rooms and charming service for you and your dog and is perfectly positioned for anyone who wants to visit the ever-popular town of Rye, as well as the beach.

One of its main attractions is the food — which is homely and delicious. At tea time, feast on complimentary cake, including homemade Victoria sponge and banana blondies in the Christopher Farr-covered snug. Afterwards, I would suggest moving to the sun-drenched (one can hope) patio for a glass of local wine or Kent’s finest sparkling rosé (if you go at 5pm, it’s also on the house).

If you want to bring your four-legged friend to supper you’ll be seated in the bar area — which, to be honest, feels exactly like the restaurant that’s housed in the orangery, the other side of a pane of glass, and serves the same menu. Though the hotel is dog friendly all year round, not all of the beaches are, so it’s worth checking online you head out on your morning walk.

Rooms from £165 a night .

11 Cadogan Gardens, London

(Image credit: 11 Cadogan Gardens)

Geoffrey’s highlight (Image credit: Jennifer George ) ‘The small pheasant toy waiting for me upon arrival. I attempt to pick up on shoots so this was excellent practice.’

The King’s Road in Chelsea is arguably one of London’s most dog-friendly shopping streets (Peter Jones could double as a Crufts arena on a Saturday afternoon), so if you’re looking for somewhere to stay in the capital, this converted townhouse, tucked behind Sloane Square, is a great option.

Your plush room comes with a plush toy for your canine friend, plus venison bites (again, for the dog). And they’re allowed in all areas of the property, including TK restaurant which backs onto bustling Pavilion Road and serves a punchy strawberry martini.

There is a doggie weight cap, so if yours is creeping past the 15kg limit maybe lay off the treats pre-visit.

Petite double rooms from £422 a night.

Hotel Tresanton, Cornwall

(Image credit: The Polizzi Collection)

It feels wrong to holiday on the shores of Cornwall without a dog with its expanses of beaches for them to zoom around on. So thank god for places such as Tresanton that make the situation easier — and more luxurious — for all parties.

Geoffrey’s highlight (Image credit: Jennifer George ) ‘I had my eye on the human’s scones, but my cheese biscuits were 10/10.’

The original part of the hotel dates back to 1760, when it was a sailing club, but things have grown exponentially since then with the owners buying up and renovating the homes surrounding it. Throughout, old charm is balanced with contemporary design to help create a sense of necessary cohesion and timelessness.

True to its location you can enjoy an excellent Cornish clotted cream-loaded afternoon tea on the harbour-view terrace, served by dutiful and smiley young staff in buttoned up white jackets — who will also bring a plate of cheesy biscuits from the local bakery for your dog if they ask nicely.

When the sun shines, hop over the road to the Beach Club, a French Riviera-style, sun lounger-filled al fresco restaurant serving local beer, cocktails, burgers and crab salads. If rain stops play — as it is sometimes want to do — there’s the hotel’s Dog’s Bar, a snug little canine-themed pub at the foot of the building.

The only place reserved entirely for humans is the main dining room, but after all the excitement of beach zoomies and snazzy sunset drinks your dog will probably be grateful for a little in-room alone time.

Rooms from £330 a night on a bed and breakfast basis.

Hotel Endsleigh, Devon

(Image credit: Paul Massey for The Polizzi Collection)

Geoffrey’s highlight (Image credit: Jennifer George) ‘I’m an only child, but I heard that they allow two of us per room here, which is pretty rare. And every single room is dog-friendly, so you’re not shoved into some dingy, dog-specific one like some other hotels do.’

Once the home of Georgiana, Duchess of Bedford (1781-1853), Endsleigh opened as a hotel and garden in 2004 — and quickly gained a reputation as one of the finest hotels in Devon.

The grounds alone are worthy of a visit; lush and incredibly well maintained with grottos, waterfalls and an arboretum studded with towering Sequoia trees. Dogs are welcome, too.

The property is also famed for its trout and salmon fishing because a stretch of the Tamar runs right through it (and demarks the Devon-Cornwall border). However, if fishing isn’t your thing, you can watch the anglers — cocktail in hand — while playing badminton or croquet on the lawn which boasts outstanding views of the valley and beyond.

In your room you’ll find a sweet set up for your dog: treats, a towel to mop up muddy underbellies and a cosy bed for them to curl up in while you enjoy a supper of local venison haunch and intricate puddings in the hotel’s lauded fine-dining restaurant.

Rooms from £280 a night on a bed and breakfast basis.

Four Seasons Hampshire

(Image credit: Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts)

Geoffrey’s highlight (Image credit: Jennifer George ) ‘The set up for me felt as luxurious as my human’s — a plush bed, BOTTLED water! It felt like I was a priority, not a second thought. As it should be, really.’

This Hampshire hotel is famously child friendly and family, in my books and theirs, includes dogs. As such, they’re allowed in all of the bedrooms and will get to sleep on a bouncy Four Seasons-branded bed of their own. Packs of Lily’s Kitchen food and bottled water (only the best for your fur-child) are also included.

There are 300 acres of beautiful grounds to explore, from walled gardens to shooting grounds (best to avoid those on your dog walks, mind), but not all of the dining areas are dog-friendly. However, there is a large bar area adjoining Wild Carrot, their fine dining restaurant, that you can bring them into, so you don’t feel shunned into a corner due to your canine companion’s presence (if anything you may even prefer the cosy and casual setting). There you can order from the restaurant’s menu or the bar one, and don’t skip breakfast. It’s a true highlight: think local sausages, golden honeycomb sourced from the garden’s hives and, if you’re celebrating/on holiday/living a little, unlimited English sparkling wine from Hattingley.