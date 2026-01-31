A medieval parsonage that's a 'fantasy mash-up of architectural styles', just down the road from a swish Somerset hotspot

The property market in large parts of the West Country last year was, in the words of Ashley Rawlings from the Savills office in Wimborne, Dorset, ‘a bit of a damp squib’. Yet, if activity in the first weeks of January foretells what lies ahead this year, the pace of transactions should start to gather speed. ‘There is some cautious optimism around,’ reports James Toogood, who specialises in the sale of premium properties across the South and South-West for Savills. His team has already agreed sales within Devon and Cornwall for properties not openly advertised, at or in excess of their guide prices. ‘Buying agents tell me that their clients are no longer sitting tight, too. It’s a sign of good things to come,’ he believes.

With this new-found spring in their step, Savills have launched Tintinhull Court, a Grade I-listed house in the village of Tintinhull, near Yeovil in Somerset, for £1.895 million. It has already garnered a ‘good bit of interest’ from would-be buyers, says Mr Rawlings, who is handling the sale.

Standing beside St Margaret’s church — described by former Country Life Architectural Editor Marcus Binney as ‘a glorious medieval church’ — the charm of the house can be found in its range of features from different historic periods.

It's fascinating, like a sort of fantasy mash-up of archtirectural styles. Originally built as a parsonage, there are medieval corner buttresses, Tudor battlements, a nail-studded Elizabethan front door, some 17th-century panelling and, in the dining room, a stone fireplace with a vast 10ft-wide hearth that is perfect for accommodating a spit roast.

Given its age, it's not too surprising to hear that the house is Grade I listed — something that means you'll need to go into the deal with your eyes open, though it shouldn't put you off.

‘These sorts of houses tend to split the crowd,’ says Mr Rawlings. ‘The Grade I listing comes with all its limitations as to what you can do, but the good thing about Tintinhull is that it’s already sensibly laid out. I’ve come across several listed houses in my time where I just can’t imagine living there in a straightforward manner. That’s not the case with this one.’

Central to this thinking is the fact that the 9,000sq ft house already has a large, light-filled family kitchen that leads into the dining room.

There are two further reception rooms, including a splendid ‘summer’ drawing room, which enjoys triple-aspect views.

A previous owner who purchased the house in 2001 set about ensuring that almost every bedroom has a bath or shower, as well as recontouring the garden to create a more attractive approach. The interiors have been sympathetically updated by the owner and the house is ready to welcome a new family.

Outside, a high Ham-stone wall marks the perimeter of the front garden, which has well-stocked beds and borders. To the south of the property are a series of lawns and an all-weather tennis court, as well as a small orchard, a kitchen garden with a greenhouse and an oak-frame garage.

There are two acres of grounds, although further land might be available to purchase. For those needing access to the capital, the mainline station at Castle Cary is only a few miles away.

In east Somerset, the relative proximity of the now long-established private members’ club Babington House acts as an added attraction, particularly to those moving to the countryside for the first time.

It also appeals to buyers coming back to the UK from a period spent working overseas, where they might have experienced membership benefits, such as a ready-made social life in a spectacular setting. According to Mr Rawlings, one potential buyer who has expressed interest in Tintinhull said that being within a certain distance of the club is high on their list of priorities.

Tintinhull Court is for sale at £1.895 million — see more details.