A Georgian home with a Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen living room that brings a touch of Hogwarts to one of the greenest parts of London
This fine, six-bedroom home in Blackheath has a living space created by the famed interior designer who once dominated the television schedules.
'I’ve always felt that, everything I do, I’m flirting with people’s pain barrier, like a moth to a flame — but I’m always on the right side of that razor-thin line before it tips over into “Oh my God”.’
Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen is famous for his way with interior design, but he's arguably just as gifted with words. The line above was just one of many from an interview he gave to Country Life last year; and six months before that he delivered half an hour's worth of similar bon mots when appearing on the Country Life podcast to declare war on retirement homes that are 'beige coffins' that 'smell of cabbage and wee'.
So when a house comes up for sale that has interiors designed by the most celebrated of the televisual world's interior designers, it's always worth a look. Particularly when the place in question is a six-bedroom, detached Georgian home in one of London's biggest green spaces. It's for sale via Dexter's at £2.5 million.