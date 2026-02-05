The nearest thing you'll find to a tropical lodge in London? This exotic home is right on the Thames, and 10 miles from the centre of the city
The aptly-named River Haven is for sale in Thames Ditton, and it's a gorgeously exotic home.
Toby Keel
Thames Ditton has been called one of Surrey’s hidden jewels. There are parks and reservoirs, golf clubs and railway stations offering easy access into London, which is just over 10 miles away. For the lucky few, there’s something else: direct access to the River Thames. Few places in Greater London’s urban jungle can offer such a mix. And in the case of River Haven, one of the village’s finest riverside homes, there’s an almost literal slice of jungle on offer: this £2.6 million house has palm trees, exotic flowers in the garden, a characterful wooden house, a tiki-bar in the garden and the sort of verandah where you’d expect to find Ian Fleming or Somerset Maugham writing their latest work on a vintage typewriter.