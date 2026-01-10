A 1960s pop star's 'iconic' mansion right by the water's edge in one of prettiest spots on the Thames

Many houses on the banks of the River Thames seem almost shy about their location. They might be set back a bit from the water, for example; or hidden among the trees, seeking out privacy while retaining the views that make them so special.

Sagamore — for sale at £5.25 million in a spot near the Oxfordshire town of Henley-on-Thames, and on one of the prettiest stretches of the entire river — is the exact opposite. It stands tall, bold and proud within yards of the water's edge, positioned just-so in an elbow of the river, as if it's an actor stretching its arms our to soak up the applause. Small wonder, then, that this was for many years the home of a real-life showman: the singer Vince Hill, a pop star of the 1960s who had a huge hit with the definitive recording of Edelweiss.

Hill and his wife Annie lived happily at this beautiful spot on the river for many years. Annie died in 2016, and Hill passed away in 2023 — hence the appearance of Sagamore on the market through Knight Frank.

This is a true family home: six bedrooms, six reception rooms and three floors, with plenty of outdoor space, a huge kitchen-diner and two separate 'wet' boathouses, the type which let you get in and out of your boat under cover and away from the main flow of the stream. It's nice to know that there's no need to take your chances on a rickety jetty here — and as someone who ended up falling in the River Severn at Ironbridge a couple of years ago, I know of what I speak.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Knight Frank) (Image credit: Knight Frank) (Image credit: Knight Frank)

As well as the main accommodation in the house there are also extensive cellars, whose walls still bear graffiti daubed during the Second World War, presumably by bored children awaiting the all-clear siren following an air raid.

There are a few upgrades needed here and there — not least in the gardens, terraces and patios — but this is a fine home, from the hallway with its stained glass window, to the dining room with its stone fireplace, to the high spec kitchen whose appliances are, we understand from the agents, included in the sale.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Knight Frank) (Image credit: Knight Frank) (Image credit: Knight Frank) (Image credit: Knight Frank)

As nice as all that is, though, the real draw here is, of course, the river. Views of the water are there from most of the rooms, the terraces offer places to sit out by the water's edge, and there's even a dual-aspect 'river room' above one of the boat houses.

Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Knight Frank) (Image credit: Knight Frank) (Image credit: Knight Frank)

No wonder the agents are marketing this as 'one of the most iconic and substantial riverside mansions on this superb reach of the river Thames'.

Sagamore is for sale via Knight Frank at £5.25 million — see more details.