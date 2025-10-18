Rock stars and the country house: Liam Gallagher's life in the Cotswolds is in the finest tradition of music A-listers, from the Beatles to Beyoncé
What is it about the British countryside that draws A-listers from every walk of life? With Liam Gallagher's Cotswold former home on the market, Toby Keel takes a look.
‘We have a big problem in Japan,' Country Life's editor Mark Hedges was once asked while having lunch at the Japanese Embassy. 'We cannot get our people to live in the countryside. Everyone wants to live in Tokyo or Osaka. What does your government do to make people move out of towns?’
'I explained that it was the opposite in the UK, where people aspire to live in the countryside,' Mark wrote in 2017, as he told the story. 'A move to the provinces is seen as a mark of success. This desire for rural life is a defining part of our nation.'
Those words seem even more apt today than they did eight years ago — as does Mark's prediction, even pre-Covid, that 'as super-fast broadband is eventually rolled out, village life will undergo a renaissance, these settlements transformed from dormitories to workplaces.'
But it's not just the Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday commuters who are more and more likely to live in the British countryside these days. There are billionaires and Hollywood A-listers buying huge country piles at an amazing rate, and next week David Beckham is editing Country Life magazine's October 22 issue to share his love of the countryside, and why he loves living in the Cotswolds.
Why is it? You'll have to wait until next Wednesday for Beckham's own explanation (spoiler alert: it's worth waiting for). For his part, Mark talked about the unique variety and beauty of the nation's geology, and on the Country Life podcast earlier this week the historian and writer Adrian Tinniswood made the point that the reason we love country houses is that they're quite simply wonderfully beautiful places.
Beckham and Beyoncé aren't blazing a new trail, because Britain's A-listers have long — and rock stars have been at the top of the list. From George Harrison's house (and amazing garden) at Friar's Park to Bob Monkhouse's Bedfordshire home, a long line of actors, musicians and more have taken up residence. Brian Ferry's Roxy Music even released an album called 'Country Life' in the 1970s, while in the 1980s Shakin' Stevens swapped the city for a thatched cottage, and in the 1990s one of Britpop's most successful hits was Blur's Country House.
Even Noel and Liam Gallagher of Oasis have been hit with the country house bug. Noel actually lived for a while in the same Hampshire village as Mark Hedges; and just recently, the huge Gloucestershire house that Liam Gallagher had been living in has come to the market: Stanley Park, in the village of Selsey, near Stroud. The rock star was reported to have been renting the house with fiancée Debbie Gwyther at around £17,000 a month, making house here before going off on Oasis's reunion tour. That tour is under way, and the Savills are now selling Stanley Park for £5.895 million.
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
It's quite a place: a Grade II-listed house whose oldest parts date to the 16th century, but which was given a Gothic-influenced rebuild in the 1850s.
Completely renovated throughout, it's a home which blends new and old with real grace: original Tudor walls are preserved here and there, as are Victorian plasterwork ceilings, 20th century chandeliers and huge fireplaces — yet they sit in a house with underfloor heating, a sauna and a cinema room.
Wood panelled walls and ceilings give huge character to the ballroom and billiard room; a vast cellar has room for 4,0000 wine bottles, there are 11 bedrooms for all your friends, family and a decently-sized entourage.
And the garden, Savills add with a nod to the former resident, is an 'oasis for relaxation and outdoor activities'.
Savills are handling the sale of Stanley Park for £5.895 million — see mode details.
Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.
-
-
‘Activities are of the derring-do variety, and the weather is unreliable year round, so it’s useful to be a good sport’: A memorable road trip to the tidal island in Scotland where J. M. Barrie liked to holiday
The opening of three new hotels in Scotland was all it took to convince Jo Rodgers to journey northwards on a road trip with her husband and three young children in tow.
By Jo Rodgers Published
-
This watch was worn by the first woman to swim the English Channel, changing the horological world forever. Now it's going under the hammer
The early Rolex Oyster was worn by pioneering cross-Channel swimmer Mercedes Gleitze in 1927.
By Chris Hall Published
-
Life on Portugal's Coast of Kings, where Ian Fleming met the triple-agent whose gambling inspired 'Casino Royale'
Once a quiet fishing village west of Lisbon, Cascais became an unlikely hive of activity during the Second World War, attracting regal refugees and intelligence operatives in equal measure. Russell Higham investigates its enduring glamour — and its connection to Casino Royale.
By Russell Higham Published
-
An extraordinary Italian palazzo built in the heart of Oxfordshire is up for sale at £16 million
The Palazzo Pallavicini in Genoa inspired the creation of Newington House, which is on the market for the first time in 35 years.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
A bum deal on a bog-standard property? The former public conveniences being sold off for a song
London has several affordable properties with enviable postcodes and great lighting... so long as you're happy spending more than a penny on a Victorian loo.
By Toby Keel Published
-
A castle for sale just down the road from Gleneagles, where everyone from George VI to a farmer and his pigs once roamed the grand halls
Orchil Castle has seen it all in a tumultuous century and a half — but it's getting back to its best, and now needs a brave new owner to take it on the next step of its journey.
By Toby Keel Published
-
Five homes with their own orchards that will be the apple of your eye (almost literally)
If you've been looking enviously this year at neighbours with apple trees that have been heaving with fruit, here is the solution: five lovely homes for sale that come with their own orchards.
By Arabella Youens Published
-
A beautiful Victorian vicarage that was home to one of the Cadbury family heiresses is on the market
Penny Churchill tells the tale of Monks Bridge in Warwickshire.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
An outrageously opulent mansion in London's answer to Beverly Hills, with a gym that 'wouldn't look out of place in a 7* hotel'
'One of the finest houses in St George's Hill' is on the market. Annabel Dixon takes a look at what's on offer.
By Annabel Dixon Published
-
Six homes with fantastic features, from pools and paddocks to waterside settings, as seen in Country Life
Our look at the best homes to come to the market via Country Life this week includes a Chipping Norton farm and a Cornish dream home
By Toby Keel Published