A bum deal on a bog-standard property? The former public conveniences being sold off for a song
London has several affordable properties with enviable postcodes and great lighting... so long as you're happy spending more than a penny on a Victorian loo.
A budget of £150,000 doesn’t get you far in the property world of London. We did find this £110,000 houseboat in Chelsea, for example, but you’d likely have to pay in cash, as well as finding nearly £1,000 a month in mooring charges. There’s also a garage in Clapham on the market at £150,000, and it has a very nice blue door… but it’s still just a garage.
So to come across a well-located property of over 1,000 sq ft, right near the River Thames, with freehold included, up for auction with a guide price of £110,000 feels like something of a miracle. The catch? It’s a former public convenience on the Isle of Dogs, and the entire place needs to be gutted.
If you’re looking for something a little more elegant, then down in leafy West Norwood has another example, also up for auction via Savills. It’s smaller — at just 657 sq ft — but is a classic, Victorian underground-loo, with the soft, natural lighting afforded by the glass bricks built into the pavement above.
So, would you have to be a loo-ny to consider buying such a place? Well, it’d take someone with a strong stomach (and perhaps a weak sense of smell) to try and convert a convenience in to a home, but several such properties across the capital have been turned into cafés and bars before now, and — subject to planning permission — there are all sorts of things that could be done.
Places such as the WC Bars (the letters officially stand for ‘wine and charcuterie’, even though they obviously don’t) have been opened in Bloomsbury and Clapham in recent years, while the Attendant café chain has a branch in a subterranean facility in Fitzrovia.
A post shared by @katesioftraveltales
A photo posted by on
Everyone loves a speakeasy with an unusual entrance, and stepping down beneath pavement level to find a cosy eatery tucked away is the sort of quirky, fun experience that you’d imagine goes down a storm with young professionals about town.
If turning one of these places into a place to eat and drink doesn’t appeal, you could always make it a novelty boutique hotel, like The Netty in the centre of Oxford. They've done such a magnificent job that they've been featured across the world — not least in the New York Times Style Magazine.
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
A post shared by The Netty (@thenetty)
A photo posted by on
Of course, these toilets could (subject to permission) even be made into permanent homes, either to live in yourself, or to rent out — and the latter option will even give you the chance to use the phrase ‘toilet to let’ in the advert.
If you’re keen to roll forward with your plan, you’ll have to be quick: the Manchester Road public toilets in E14 and the Robson Road conveniences in West Norwood are both part of the Savills property auction being held next week on 21 and 22 October. As ever with buying a property at auction, you’ll need to make sure you know exactly what you’re doing — financially and legally — before jumping in. Good luck.
See more details about Manchester Road and Robson Road conveniences, both for auction via Savills.
Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.
-
-
In which country does the Royal Company of Archers act as The King's ceremonial bodyguard? It's the Country Life Quiz of the Day, October 16, 2025
Test your general knowledge in today's wide-ranging quiz.
By Country Life Published
-
Alan Titchmarsh: 15 years ago we planted a hedge — today, it's 10ft tall, 6ft deep and a joy throughout the year. Here's how we did it
15 years ago, Alan Titchmarsh planted a hedge; today, it's 10ft tall, 6ft deep, he and his wife absolutely love it, 'and so do all the creatures with whom we share our garden.'
By Alan Titchmarsh Published
-
At the Snowdon Summer School, the future of design lies in the traditions of the past
'It was the first time that I had ever been around people who shared my interest in making furniture at such a high level — and who shared my passion for fine furniture.'
By Giles Kime Published
-
A castle for sale just down the road from Gleneagles, where everyone from George VI to a farmer and his pigs once roamed the grand halls
Orchil Castle has seen it all in a tumultuous century and a half — but it's getting back to its best, and now needs a brave new owner to take it on the next step of its journey.
By Toby Keel Published
-
A flat for sale in the building where Agatha Christie lived, and it's both the most interesting and most affordable home for sale in Hampstead today
The Isokon Lawn Road flats in Belsize Park are a Grade I-listed architectural icon with a fascinating history, and one of them is currently for sale. Toby Keel takes a look.
By Toby Keel Published
-
Five homes with their own orchards that will be the apple of your eye (almost literally)
If you've been looking enviously this year at neighbours with apple trees that have been heaving with fruit, here is the solution: five lovely homes for sale that come with their own orchards.
By Arabella Youens Published
-
A beautiful Victorian vicarage that was home to one of the Cadbury family heiresses is on the market
Penny Churchill tells the tale of Monks Bridge in Warwickshire.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
It's a perfect storm for the revival of eclecticism, and we're in the middle of it
In design, periods of purism are often followed by a dramatic new mood. Now, the scene is set for an exciting revival of eclecticism.
By Arabella Youens Published
-
An outrageously opulent mansion in London's answer to Beverly Hills, with a gym that 'wouldn't look out of place in a 7* hotel'
'One of the finest houses in St George's Hill' is on the market. Annabel Dixon takes a look at what's on offer.
By Annabel Dixon Published
-
Six homes with fantastic features, from pools and paddocks to waterside settings, as seen in Country Life
Our look at the best homes to come to the market via Country Life this week includes a Chipping Norton farm and a Cornish dream home
By Toby Keel Published