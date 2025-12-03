Sweet civilisation: What do you get when you ask architects to compete in a gingerbread competition?
The Gingerbread City is back in London’s Kings Cross. Lotte Brundle pays it a visit.
Melissa Woolford is on the phone, having an animated conversation about powdered sugar. ‘We need it today,’ she implores. She is the founder of the Museum of Architecture and The Gingerbread City, a sugary masterpiece that has been created at Coal Drops Yard in London’s King’s Cross. It has been a big undertaking, although one with a sweet pay off. When I meet her, I am practically fizzing with excitement, even though I can’t eat gluten.
Melissa has been running the Museum of Architecture for almost 20 years and The Ginger Bread City for nine. It’s their annual fundraiser (the museum is a registered charity). ‘The mission of the museum [which ironically does not yet have a physical building] is to help the public better engage with architecture,’ Melissa says. ‘We look at things that people are familiar with, like a gingerbread house, and say: “How can we make this extraordinary?” By getting architects, engineers, landscape architects, and other people in the built environment to transform these things and to be able to talk about these different themes within architecture.’
In an age of increasing AI influence, gingerbread is also a clever way of getting children interested in something that isn’t a screen, Melissa tells me. However, there is an AI feature at the end of the exhibition that shows you what you’d look like as a gingerbread biscuit.
Each year there is a different theme, and this year’s is ‘play’: a concept the architects involved have really taken and ran with. ‘They are very competitive,’ Melissa assures me. The museum provides all the contributors with a ‘special structural gingerbread recipe’ to ensure their creations can survive their display period. ‘It doesn’t taste very nice,’ Melissa admits, but the structures still look so mouthwatering. Temptation still wins out, however, with bits and pieces of the creations disappearing as the exhibition goes on. ‘I think we do have some sneaky fingers, but for the most part the children are actually well behaved. It's the adults who are like: “Is this real,” and start poking things.’
The City itself is astounding in its complexity. A miniature steam train circles the perimeter high above as masterpieces of confectionery constructed by this country’s finest architects compete for my attention. Gingerbread Big Ben looms large, the clock face of the Elizabeth Tower rendered in sugar and lit up from the inside. Below it, a tube station’s entrance has become a sugar-cube igloo and marshmallow snowmen and women commuters pile in and out. Elsewhere, a picture-perfect gingerbread rendering of Brighton’s Royal Pavilion stands proud, decorated with ice gems, custard creams, love heart sweets boasting slogans such as ‘TRUE LOVE’ and ‘BE MINE’, and, of course, a horde of rainbow jelly sweets. Other highlights include a gingerbread tree house created by PLP Architecture (the brains behind Tiktok’s new kaleidoscopic headquarters in London); a reimagining of the quidditch grounds in Harry Potter by Gianluca Gianfiglio and David Balboa Gonzalez; and a black gingerbread and liquorice Parliament, complete with gummy bear MPs overseeing the Gummy Budget, courtesy of UHA.
‘You might think editing Country Life has its stressful moments, but it is nothing compared to making a gingerbread house,’ Country Life’s Editor in Chief, Mark Hedges, once told me. Two people that can relate are Great British Bake Off star Pui Man and the principal of the London-based architecture studio SPPARC, Trevor Morriss. They have been collaborating tirelessly on a gingerbread version of the exhibition hall of Olympia, the events venue in London that SPPARC are currently reimagining. It’s a masterful offering, complete with an animated fairground inside with a carousel and Christmas tree that spins around and other illuminated features.
‘I have always loved making gingerbread houses,’ says Pui, absentmindedly wiping away trails of stray icing on her creation. ‘It took me over a week just to bake’. Trevor was responsible for the templates for the build. ‘The timing was more challenging because he didn’t give me the templates until the last minute,’ she says, looking at Trevor pointedly. He laughs. She has only slept for four hours in the past two days in order to get their creation completed in time. Trevor, as an architect, is used to late hours and tight deadlines.
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
‘We applied the same love and care to this as we apply into Olympia as a main project,’ he says. ‘One of the very first shows that was held in the Olympia in the 1890s was a circus, so we wanted to get some of that history coming into this idea as the old Olympia now merges into the new Olympia.’ He thinks The Gingerbread City has been a great way of raising awareness of his industry. ‘It does absolutely get kids across all ages — not just little kids, but big kids too — thinking about design, and I think if we put cakes and architecture together, that's a pretty potent set of ingredients to get people interested.’
‘Next year,’ he promises me with a manic, ambitious glint in his eyes, ‘we are going to go even bigger’. The expression on Pui’s face says it all.
For more information about The Gingerbread City and how to visit, see their website.
Lotte is Country Life's digital writer. Before joining in 2025, she was checking commas and writing news headlines for The Times and The Sunday Times as a sub-editor. She has written for The Times, New Statesman, The Fence and Spectator World. She pens Country Life Online's arts and culture interview series, Consuming Passions.
-
-
Sophia Money-Coutts: A snob's guide to meeting your in-laws for the first time
There's little more daunting than meeting your (future) in-laws for the first time. Here's how to make the right kind of impression.
-
Farmers of Britain, go forth and grow prawns
A new study has proposed that farmers could start growing king prawns to diversify income streams.
-
Sophia Money-Coutts: A snob's guide to meeting your in-laws for the first time
There's little more daunting than meeting your (future) in-laws for the first time. Here's how to make the right kind of impression.
-
This machine is what happens when the Rolls-Royce of motorbikes and the most innovative of watchmakers join forces
Brough Superior and Richard Mille, two brands renowned for perfection, have created something that is exactly that.
-
‘Each one is different depending on what mood I’m in, how I'm feeling and how my energy is’ — meet the carver behind Westminster Hall's angel statues
Bespoke woodcarver William Barsley makes unique scale replicas of the angels that gaze over Westminster Hall, the oldest part of the palace of Westminster.
-
This Grade I Essex home was renovated by a Guinness and a notorious American diarist and photographed by Country Life — now it's a firm favourite with the fashion set
Kelvedon Hall was saved from demolition by Lady Honor Guinness and Henry 'Chips' Channon. Now it is the star of a Church's Christmas campaign.
-
What is everyone talking about this week: Thanks to modern-day technology, people were far happier in the days when Nero was setting Rome ablaze
Was the ancient world's superior happiness down to its ‘superior production of art’?
-
A slick looking off-roader that's a far cry from its rustic rural roots — Volvo EX30 Cross Country
The latest iteration of Volvo's Cross Country is flashy, fast and stylish. But is that what a Volvo Cross Country is supposed to be?
-
‘I cannot bring myself to believe that Emily Brontë would be turning over in her grave at the idea of Jacob Elordi tightening breathless Barbie’s corset’: In defence of radical adaptations
A trailer for the upcoming adaptation of 'Wuthering Heights' has left half of Britain clutching their pearls. What's the fuss, questions Laura Kay, who argues in defence of radical adaptations of classic literature.
-
Northwold Manor: 'A place of delight once more after half a century of chaos and neglect'
A heroic restoration project has transformed Northwold Manor in Norfolk — home of Professor Warwick Rodwell and Ms Diane Gibbs — after more than 50 years of being left neglected. It has also illuminated its remarkable history, as John Goodall explains; photography by Paul Highnam for Country Life.