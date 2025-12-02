A grand hall in Yorkshire with 400 years of history
Carlton Hall is a wonderful family home amid glorious gardens in a quaint village location. Penny Churchill looks inside.
Carlton Hall is a Yorkshire gem. It stands in the village of Carlton Husthwaite, a few miles south of Kilburn, amid nine acres of landscaped gardens. As well as the main house — which is Grade II-listed — there are outbuildings, a fenced paddock and fields sited alongside the Grade II*-listed St Mary’s Church, which was built as a chapel of ease to St Nicholas Church, Husthwaite, and completed in about 1677. Blenkin & Co are handling the sale at a guide price of £2.375m.
Originally a Jacobean mansion with a dovecote, stables and walled garden, Carlton Hall was built in the early 1600s by the influential Freer family, who owned several houses in the village.
At that time, the house was fronted with six mullioned and pilastered windows on the ground floor, with another six above them and an extended Jacobean porch in the middle. In about 1790, the Kitchingman family remodelled the Jacobean frontage, upgrading it to a more fashionable Georgian style by reducing the 12 leaded windows to eight larger Georgian sash ones and removing the Jacobean porch.
In the 1830s, Carlton Hall became the family seat of the Peckitt family, when Henry Peckitt, then chairman of the Leeds stock exchange and a director of the North Eastern Railway, bought the house, which remained in the family until 1941.
In about 1860, Peckitt added an Italianate extension and verandah overlooking the garden to make the most of Carlton Hall’s sweeping views of the White Horse at Kilburn, which had been built into the hillside three years earlier.
He also added an impressive drawing room, with a French Louis XV marble fire surround, a mezzanine landing and stair-case, and two extra bedrooms for his growing family and guests, together with a purpose-built wine cellar.
Elegantly unified and sympathetically restored in recent years, Carlton Hall provides 6,885sq ft of comfortable family living space in the main house, including an entrance hall, three fine reception rooms, a study, kitchen/breakfast room and utilities on the ground floor.
Above you'll find a large principal bedroom suite, five further bedrooms and three additional bathrooms on the first and second floors. Below, an office, wine cellar and basement rooms are on the lower ground floor.
The first-floor gatehouse annexe has been recently renovated and is now a blank canvas, offering accommodation for the wider family, guests or a source of additional income.
Carlton Hall is for sale via Blenkin & Co at a guide price of £2.375m ‚ see more details.
