Do you own Britain’s naughtiest dog?

Sometimes, just sometimes, a thoroughly good dog is, well, just a little bit boring. Of course, we thoroughly applaud those angelic members of the canine race who are immaculately trained — the ones that sit perfectly on the peg, stay in their beds at meal times and always walk to heel, but sometimes, just sometimes, we long for a tumultuous tale, perhaps one that features an impulsive labrador with selective hearing (Fenton, Fenton, Fenton, Fenton!) or a tiny terrier that terrorises the postal service.

We revel in stories of cringe-making disobedience and destruction — from counter-surfers and coffee-table chewers to knicker shredders and puddle makers — and want to hear all about the dogs that enjoy a secret life of crime or know the power of a well-placed poo.

Image 1 of 2 The 2015 winner: Rabbit, a Heinz 57 terrier with a propensity for chewing. Pici, the innocent-looking Jack Russell who accidentally summoned the armed police, took the trophy in 2019. (Image credit: Daniel Gould / Country Life)

To date, only two dogs have been awarded the accolade of ‘Britain’s naughtiest dog’. In 2015, we met Rabbit, a Heinz 57 terrier with a propensity for chewing, but it was an unscheduled trip inside an Amazon delivery van that really took the (dog) biscuit. In 2019, we were introduced to Pici, an innocent-looking Jack Russell who operated as a master thief, stealing everything from Easter eggs and biscuits to her owners’ passports. Pici’s pièce de résistance, however, was accidentally summoning the armed police. Bravo, Pici, bravo.

The time has come once again to celebrate our love of cheeky canines and we are searching for Britain’s Naughtiest Dog, in association with Honey’s Real Dog Food. The winner will take part in a photoshoot (stills and film), a quickfire video Q&A and feature in the July 22 issue of the magazine this year, as well as receiving a hamper of goodies from Honey’s Real Dog Food and a copy of Country Life’s Book of Dogs. Three mischievous runners-up will also receive a hamper from Honey’s Real Dog Food.

Does your dog destroy everything they shouldn’t? (Image credit: Alamy)

How to enter your dog

To enter Britain’s Naughtiest Dog in association with Honey’s Real Dog Food email us at countrylifedogs@futurenet.com with:

• The name, breed and age of your dog

• A good-quality photograph of your dog

• Up to 150 words outlining your dog’s naughtiest moments

• Your name, address and telephone number

Is all food fair game? (Image credit: Alamy)

Terms & conditions

Under 18s must obtain parental consent to enter this competition and must