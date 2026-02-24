Justine Picardie: Fashion, spies and Elizabeth II's wardrobe, from timeless tweeds to a pair of Marigolds

Justine Picardie joins the Country Life Podcast.

Justine Picardie
Novelist, biographer, journalist and writer Justine Picardie joins the Country Life Podcast to talk about her life in fashion and journalism, her writing, and her close encounters with the Royal Family — including the day she found herself in a remote Scottish bothy, helping the late Queen Elizabeth II clean up after lunch.

Justine's also talks about her latest book, Fashioning The Crown (Faber, £25), which is published on February 26, 2026 — you can order a copy here.

In the research and writing, she was afforded extraordinary access to the Royal Archives, including the Queen's wardrobe itself — and Justine shares with James some of the most extraordinary insights, including her timeless style, her practicality, and her savvy adoption of bright colours as colour television became widespread. Many of the outfits she wore 'would have looked as perfect today as they would have 100 years ago,' Justine says.

It's a fascinating episode — we hope you enjoy listening as much as we enjoyed recording it.

