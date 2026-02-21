'I do write in and say they should have more about farming': Zandra Rhodes on The Archers, getting arrested and making clothes for Freddie Mercury

There are three Dame Zandra Rhodes’s in her central London apartment. The real one has her trademark pink hair, but it’s shorter now, cropped just under her ears. Her eyeshadow is electric blue and goes up to her eyebrows, which have been drawn on in a thin line. On the front of her jumper, which has rainbow sleeves (and which she designed), is a large Andrew Logan brooch: a mosaic of a woman’s face, made up of pink, red and grey shards of glass. This matches the (also large) mosaic flowers which dangle from each earlobe, and doesn’t match at all her socks which have smiley hearts on them and which sit inside a pair of bright orange trainers.

The other two Zandras are just as fabulous, but made of cardboard. ‘Well, I was dressed up and had my hair done by a hairdresser, and proper makeup, so I always look all right for those ones you see. So they stay there,’ she says, matter-of-factly. She has a remarkable youthfulness about her, despite her 85 years of age. Perhaps this is in part to do with her living situation (she has a lodger — a young fashion journalist).

Freddie Mercury performing onstage in a Zandra Rhodes-designed costume in 1974. (Image credit: Michael Putland/Getty Images)

The fashion and textiles designer needs no introduction, but I will write one all the same. She was born in Chatham, Kent, in 1940. Her mother was a fitter at The House of Worth in Paris and later an art professor — and one of Zandra’s biggest inspirations. Her father was a lorry driver. Zandra studied printed textile design at Medway College of Art before going on to further study at the Royal College of Art. She initially struggled to find work because her designs were deemed too ‘outrageous’ by many in the industry, so she set up Fulham Road Clothes Shop with the designer Sylvia Ayton in 1968. Eventually, the pair parted ways and Zandra released a solo collection, which was selected to feature Vogue by Marit Allen. Zandra has designed clothes for Diana, Princess of Wales, Brian May and Freddie Mercury, who she remembers as being ‘a wonderful, shy person’. She is still designing and her dream is to design something for Beyoncé: ‘I think it would be quite a fabulous experience.’

Zandra photographed hard at work in her studio in 1985. (Image credit: Robyn Beeche)

She founded the Fashion and Textile Museum in London in 2003 and lives in an apartment above the colourful Bermondsey building. Her most impressive accolade may be that she has appeared as herself on both The Archers (‘I do write in occasionally and say that I think they should have more about farming’) and in Absolutely Fabulous. She has also been arrested, once, for growing cannabis in 1986. ‘I was taken away in a Black Maria. It wasn't very funny, really,’ she says of the experience. ‘I don’t think I’ve smoked since.’

The former president of Warner Brothers, Salah Hassanein, was her long-standing partner up until his death in 2019, aged 98. ‘I’ve got the memories of our relationship and I’ve got wonderful friends,’ she says.

A new exhibition of her work, Zandra Rhodes: A Life in Print , is on until May 10 at The Holburne in Bath. She will be in conversation at The Forum , also in Bath, on March 18.

Zandra was photographed for the Country Life Frontispiece page by Clara Molden — and starred in the February 11, 2026, issue. (Image credit: Clara Molden for Country Life)

Your aesthetic hero

I suppose, my mother. She was always the one who inspired me to do things and feel that the sky was the limit.

I used to say [about her dress sense]: ‘You look different from all the other mothers,’ and she was very exotic in lovely platform lizard shoes. I thought all the other mothers were old, but they weren't really — they just looked old.

She always wore lots of makeup. I suppose, really, I'm just sort of her extension, by accident. She just looked amazing.

An exhibition that has really impressed you

Outlaws: Fashion Renegades of 80s London that was downstairs [at the Fashion and Textile Museum]. It was a fantastic exhibition, and they got so many fabulous things together. It really was an extraordinary club scene in the 1980s, and they captured it so incredibly.

That last thing of note that you bought yourself

My Adel Rootstein mannequins. They’re now amazing collector's items, and they look perfect showing my designs.