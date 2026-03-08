Eve Myles: ‘You wouldn't believe how many Emily Blunt pictures get sent to me to sign’

Although Eve Myles is best known for gunning down campy aliens with unbridled enthusiasm as Gwen Cooper in the Doctor Who spin-off Torchwood, in reality the Welsh actor is about as kick-ass as a kitten. In her own words, she is ‘very fluffy… very quiet, not very good in social environments and constantly living under a hood of imposter syndrome’.

Why then is she constantly being cast as a woman that is a force to be reckoned with? ‘I don’t know what they see in me,’ she says ‘but I have had very strong feisty women around me all my life, my mother being top of the list … so I can identify with women like that. I wish I was a bit more like that, but I'm the most non confrontational person you'll ever meet, whereas most of the characters I play are the most confident, confrontational women going’.

The new ITV six-part thriller Gone sees her star alongside The Walking Dead’s David Morrissey. ‘He is someone everybody does need to work with, because he’s extraordinary,’ she says. In the show Eve is Detective Annie Cassidy, tasked with investigating David’s character, an impassive headmaster whose wife has mysteriously disappeared. When I mention that I’ve watched the first episode, I’m surprised at how eager she is to know if I liked it.

The actor has, after all, received accolades for not just Torchwood, but for portraying Claire Ripley in Broadchurch, for her role as the Queen’s personal dresser Mrs. Jenkins in the period drama series Victoria and for her moving performance in ITV’s recent re-telling of the News of the World phone-hacking scandal, The Hack. Not to mention, she has won two BAFTA Cymru awards for Best Actress: one in 2007, the other in 2018, and was awarded the highly coveted title of Wales’ Sexiest Woman in 2013. When I tell her that I found the first episode of Gone gripping, she graciously thanks me. ‘I think people forget that it’s very nerve wracking for us,’ she explains.

Born in 1978, Eve grew up in Ystradgynlais, Powys, on the edge of the Brecon Beacons. In 2000 she graduated from the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama, after meeting her husband there, before landing her first major role in BBC Wales’s drama series Belonging.

Eve got her break in 2006 as the lead in Torchwood, a role which was written especially for her by showrunner Russell T Davies after her one-off appearance in Doctor Who. He described her as ‘One of Wales’ best-kept secrets’. Her role in the thriller Keeping Faith orUn Bore Mercher, as it aired in Wales, saw her embrace an iconic yellow raincoat, and her heritage, by learning to speak Welsh. She starred in it alongside her husband Bradley Freegard, with whom she shares three children aged 16, 12 and 4. ‘Sleep’s for losers, Lotte,’ she tells me about parenthood. She is the kindest celebrity I have ever interviewed by a country mile — and the sleepiest.

Your aesthetic hero

Linda Hamilton, the original Sarah Connor, who I got to meet. I based Gwen Cooper on her, actually. I think that she is physically strong, mentally strong — and when she brought that character to the screen [in The Terminator] we had never seen a female like that before. She said that she turned up for the second film and even Arnold Schwarzenegger said: ‘Oh my god: this woman is ripped’. It was shocking and thrilling to see that, and I loved it.