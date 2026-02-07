‘I don't consider myself to be a nepo baby at all’: Caroline Avedon on preserving her grandfather's legacy — and her consuming passions

Caroline Avedon is dressed like a glamorous New York cowboy at the exhibition she has curated at the Gagosian on Grosvenor Hill in London. She wears a black leather fringed jacket, snakeskin cowboy boots, gold jewellery and a curtain of dark pin-straight hair. A gold ‘C’ hangs from a chain around her neck, as if to remind her of who she is. One small blue hoop earring is the only thing I can spot on her person that isn’t meticulously curated to fit a sleek, mature aesthetic. Curating, after all, is a big part of Caroline’s job, as the curator and archivist at the Richard Avedon Foundation, which continues to showcase the work of her grandfather, the famous photographer.

Avedon is perhaps best known for his glamorous fashion shots for Harper's Bazaar, Elle and Vogue, but 'Facing West' (until March 14) is entirely different. The exhibition is a selection of original work from 'In the American West', a series of portraits of working-class individuals taken by Avedon in the 1980s; beautiful, devastating and intense snapshots of a real America. They were arranged by Caroline so that the darker images are viewed first. One of her favourites is an image of BJ Van Fleet, a shotgun toting nine-year-old who stares stubbornly down the lens. Caroline says it sums up the state of the USA today.

B. J. Van Fleet, nine year old, Ennis, Montana, July 2, 1982, and Petra Alvarado, factory worker, El Paso, Texas, 1982. (Image credit: Photograph(s) by Richard Avedon © The Richard Avedon Foundation)

Caroline wanted to be a marine biologist as a little girl. The scale of her grandfather's photography career hadn't even occurred to her. (Image credit: Caroline Avedon)

Avedon died when she was five, but Caroline still has ‘incredibly vivid’ memories of him. It wasn’t until he passed away, however, that she realised the enormity of his success. To her, ‘he was just Grandpa Dick’. Shortly after his death, she was watching TV when she saw his obituary on CCN and innocently asked her father: ‘Why is grandpa on the TV?’ Aged five, she didn’t even know what his legacy was — now, aged 26, her life is dedicated to preserving it.

As a child, she wanted to be a marine biologist, as she grew up beside the ocean in South Island, in the Hamptons. ‘That evolved and moved on as I grew up, but still not to anything artistic,’ she recounts, although she always had a love of dancing. ‘I wanted to be a lawyer. I’ve always been interested in politics and helping people and I am quite skilled at winning an argument,’ she says. Caroline is headstrong; a necessary trait to deter potential nepo baby allegations. After all, it can’t be easy to have the same surname as the company that pays your bills (her mother is the CEO of the foundation, and her brother, Richard, also works there). After being put off by the idea of ‘being a woman in Washington DC at that time,’ Caroline abandoned her dreams of politics and law and worked in fashion for a spell (which she didn’t like) before asking her mother for a bit of temporary work. Four and a half years later, she ‘couldn’t imagine doing anything else’.

Caroline admits she was cautious at the start. ‘I was a little concerned that, especially for the two non-family members [that work for the foundation], that I might be perceived as, kind of…’ she trails off. ‘I don't know much about art. I didn't know much about art at the time. I didn't study art, and I wasn't exactly qualified. I taught myself a lot, and I read and took courses, but yeah, there's always the looming nepo baby thing — especially in America. People like to talk about that. I don't consider myself that at all, especially because it's a very niche environment.’

From the exhibition: Joe Dobosz, uranium miner, Church Rock, New Mexico, June 13, 1979. (Image credit: Photograph(s) by Richard Avedon © The Richard Avedon Foundation)

Caroline with William Avedon, Michael Avedon and Matthew Avedon in 2017. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She explains: ‘I always try to have the hardest work ethic I can have at the foundation [...] reminding myself, and other people, that this is something I’m very passionate about, not just a “bailout”.’ I believe her. After all, her dad, beside being on the board, doesn’t have much to do with the foundation. Currently ‘he’s a writer for the Dalai Lama,’ Caroline tells me, casually, without much detail. For her, family is everything. ‘I think one of the coolest things I realised right off the bat [at the foundation] is that I had everything I could ever want to know about my family at my fingertips. Every family photo, every correspondence, every voice recording. I have learned so much about my history, my grandparents’ history, my great-grandparents, my dad, over the years and I wouldn't trade that for the world.’ For many years, Caroline couldn’t listen to an audio or video recording of Avedon. ‘It would stop my heart. I would just start to cry and slam the computer. It was an incredible jerk reaction,’ she says. ‘I just couldn't do it. It made me incredibly emotional. But now I think I've healed that part of myself by working at the foundation, because I don't remember him as ‘my dead grandpa’, now I remember him as this incredible, accomplished person.’

She describes him as ‘incredibly energetic, charismatic, vivacious and outgoing,’ without ‘an ounce of fear’. ‘He would walk into a room and light it up, for better or for worse — that is how I would describe him.’ In terms of likenesses, she thinks they share the same stubbornness as well as social temperament: ‘I'm an extroverted introvert, I would say, and I think there was a little bit of that in him as well. I think he was a smidge more outgoing than me.’ The job has changed how she sees the world, and herself. ‘It's kind of shifted my focus when I see people on the street,’ she explains. ‘For instance, instead of looking passively, I noticed little features about people that I definitely did not do before this job. I am always looking for something interesting about someone: what makes them unique, what's different about them.’ When it comes to having her own photo taken, things have changed too. ‘Loved it as a child,’ she says. ‘I don’t mind it now, but with social media and things, I’m much more critical of my appearance, which is sad [...] I think the older I'm getting, unfortunately, the more aware I am of my appearance and how I want to look, and so it's a double edged sword. I like the attention sometimes, and I also hate it sometimes because of how I'm feeling that day. I think, honestly, that's just the experience of being a woman.’