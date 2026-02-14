‘I’m like: “Give me those tights, let me show you”: Ballet superstar Carlos Acosta’s consuming passions

Although Carlos Acosta is leaning against the ballet barre at the front of the room in a pose that one might mistake for being casual, he is lithe and laser-focused as his eyes trace the young dancer’s movements across the floor. His head inclines slightly with each change of direction, perhaps in yearning. Dressed all in black, the director of the Birmingham Royal Ballet does not look his 52 years of age; in fact, most 52-year-olds would, I imagine, kill to look as good as he does. He is a sexy guy.

Carlos is retired, but he does not look ‘retired’ in any sense of the word, as he supervises the young dancers as they rehearse, tapping his Chelsea-boot clad feet in time with the music. As the music of Don Quixote swells, I can see him itching to run into the middle of the room and perform the powerful leaps and jumps of the routine he knows so well — it was, after all, a dance from this very ballet that won him the gold medal, aged just 16, at the international dance competition Prix de Lausanne in 1990, launching his career.

36 years later, the Cuban ballet dancer is no less desperate to dance. ‘[I miss it] all the time,’ he says. ‘I’m like: “Give me those tights, let me show you,” but of course I can’t [anymore, in the same way].’ Carlos has danced with the English National Ballet, the National Ballet of Cuba, the Houston Ballet and the American Ballet Theatre. He was with The Royal Ballet from 1998 to 2015. It is in Havana, in the 1970s, that he grew up, as one of 11 children living in a slum. Born to Dulce Maria Quesada and Pedro Acosta, now divorced, he was their youngest child. It was his truck-driver father that forced him away from breakdancing on the streets for the approval of gangs and into ballet classes, which he initially hated, but attended for the free lunch. He wanted to be a footballer originally, but ballet won out. ‘My father forced me. He chose this art for me, against my will, but I had a skill — I could apply movement to my body very quickly,’ he recalls. ‘The moment [I knew I wanted to do it for a career] was when I saw the professionals at the National Ballet of Cuba. They could jump and they could carry a ballerina with one hand. I remember thinking: 'That's a cool thing, I want to carry women with one hand as well.”’

Daria Stanciulescu as Dulcinea in Carlos's production of 'Don Quixote' at the Birmingham Hippodrome, earlier this year. (Image credit: Tristram Kenton)

Carlos Acosta and Marianela Nunez performing a scene from 'Don Quixote' in 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dance is what saved him. ‘My house was very complicated. My father, at some point, was in jail. My mother had a brain hemorrhage. In our home, my eldest sister was the one who cooked, and what she managed at 14 years old was kind of like a chemical experiment. You could call it rice, but that wasn't rice. It was hard, but I found, in ballet, a winning ticket.’ It is hard to overstate the extent of Carlos’s success in the dance world. He became to ballet what Freddy Mercury was to music — and it gave him confidence. ‘Growing up, I didn't think I was special. I was in a limbo. I didn't know what was going to be my life. But then every time I performed, I heard the applause. It made me feel: “Oh, I exist. I'm somebody.”’

Carlos received a CBE in 2014 for his services to ballet and created his own company of young talent from Cuba in 2016 called Acosta Danza. A film of his life, which he starred in, titled Yuli: The Carlos Acosta Story, premiered in 2018 and he has written two books: his autobiography, No Way Home, and a novel, Pig’s Foot, which the Guardian deemed ‘elegant and seductive’. He joined Birmingham Royal Ballet as its director in 2020. It is his first ‘non-freelance’ job, he tells me. He is married to Charlotte Holland, a writer and a former model who, he told The Times in 2016, he ‘tried to persuade ... to go out with [him] for a year’. It must have worked, as together they share three daughters: a 14-year-old and nine-year-old twins. His sparsely decorated office features a monthly calendar, filled with red stickers and various events, a bottle of Bollinger next to his honorary degree from the University of Birmingham, and a card from his children, presumably written while he was on tour. In pastel colours is scrawled: ‘Daddy come back soon’.

Carlos with his daughter, Aila, during his final curtain call after performing 'Carmen' for the last time at The Royal Opera House in 2015. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With his wife, Charlotte Holland, at The Mayfair Hotel in 2013. He once told The Times that he tried to persuade her to go out with him for a year. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alas, being on the road is a big part of Carlos’s career, although less so than when he was a full-time dancer. He’s delighted that the Birmingham company's production of Don Quixote and his company Acosta Danza’s Carmen will be going on tour. It is this that underscores what brought him to Birmingham Royal Ballet in the first place — a desire to make great dance accessible to all in the UK. ‘For the nation’s perspective, it’s great — so that everything is not London-centric. The Arts play a very important role in education, and it's always great that, instead of people waiting to come to places where art is happening, art goes to the people.’ He adds: ‘In the case of Acosta Danza, we are focusing on mid-scale theatres which, for instance, cannot normally afford, say, a production of The Nutcracker, because they are so tiny. I want to tap into that market, as Acosta is a small company, and it’s more mainstream.’

Alongside overseeing these rehearsals, the ‘retired’ dancer is gearing up to perform at the Royal Opera House this summer. ‘I'm really looking forward to performing and being on stage again,’ he tells me, excitedly. ‘I see [dancing] differently now. I try to choose a repertory that I know I can still deliver. I am not trying to do Romeo or something like that, I might break,’ he says, referencing the famously challenging ballet role. I ask why he doesn’t stop altogether: most ballet dancers are not still dancing in their fifties, after all. ‘Why would I have to disappear completely?’ comes the reply. ‘I don’t believe in that. I think that we are missing out on dancers, like myself, that have had an entire life in ballet. You have a presence — the way you walk, the way that you hold yourself, the way that you control the space. When you get to my age, you master that more than those who are still beginning.’ He adds: ‘I think it's a misstatement — that sense that when you pass a certain age, you're not relevant anymore. That's nonsense.’ It is clear that Carlos just can’t keep away from the stage, no matter how hard he tries (not that he is trying particularly hard). I think, happily, it will be a long time still before he hangs up his ballet shoes for good.