Country Life February 18, 2026
Inside the February 18, 2026 issue of Country Life we tell you how to win at curling and build a modern farmstead, and explain why darning is back.
A hub for living
Clive Aslet admires innovative Housestead, a modern home evoking the traditional buildings of its setting in rural Suffolk.
The feather forecast
Charles Harris marvels at the miracle of plumage, a colourful accoutrement that provides protection and facilitates flight.
Let's get ready to rumble
A 175-year-old Scottish firm is one of the unsung heroes of the Winter Olympics. Harry Pearson meets the curling-stone makers.
The whole darn truth
Forget fast fashion — the art of 'make do and mend' is enjoying a comeback. Debora Robertson digs out her darning wool.
Nadja Swarovski's favourite painting
The Really Wild owners chooses a work with an emotional link.
Country-house treasure
John Goodall is shown a 17th-century Pythagoras portrait that found its way to West Wycombe Park in Buckinghamshire.
The legacy
The pioneering approach of Eric Hosking transformed wildlife photography, finds Kate Green.
Hats off
Deborah Nicholls-Lee lifts the lid on elegant hatboxes, often as worthy of our admiration as the millinery found within.
Luxury
Amie Elizabeth White surveys the Wuthering Heights of fashion and celebrates February's birthstone.
Interiors
Amelia Thorpe starts the countdown to London Design Week.
Asymmetric thinking
Tiffany Daneff visits a new-build property in the Chilterns where the house and garden come together in perfect harmony.
Travel
Kate Eshelby ponders the future of conservation as she comes face to face with the exotic inhabitants of Brazil's Pantanal.
Arts & antiques
A new exhibition is marking 550 years since William Caxton brought the printing press to Britain. Carla Passino reports.
The golden touch
A renewed appreciation of craftsmanship is kicking back against a world of mass production, as Corinne Julius discovers.
Paradise revisited
Michael Billington welcomes the revival and reworking of plays by Stoppard, Strindberg and Coward.
A rum deal
Henry Jeffreys proposes a toast to the Royal Navy's tot of rum.
Country Life is unlike any other magazine: the only glossy weekly on the newsstand and the only magazine that has been guest-edited by His Majesty The King not once, but twice. It is a celebration of modern rural life and all its diverse joys and pleasures — that was first published in Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee year. Our eclectic mixture of witty and informative content — from the most up-to-date property news and commentary and a coveted glimpse inside some of the UK's best houses and gardens, to gardening, the arts and interior design, written by experts in their field — still cannot be found in print or online, anywhere else.