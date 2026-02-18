Country Life February 18, 2026

Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside.

A hub for living

(Image credit: Country Life)

Clive Aslet admires innovative Housestead, a modern home evoking the traditional buildings of its setting in rural Suffolk.

The feather forecast

(Image credit: Country Life)

Charles Harris marvels at the miracle of plumage, a colourful accoutrement that provides protection and facilitates flight.

Let's get ready to rumble

A 175-year-old Scottish firm is one of the unsung heroes of the Winter Olympics. Harry Pearson meets the curling-stone makers.

The whole darn truth

Forget fast fashion — the art of 'make do and mend' is enjoying a comeback. Debora Robertson digs out her darning wool.

Nadja Swarovski's favourite painting

The Really Wild owners chooses a work with an emotional link.

Country-house treasure

(Image credit: Country Life)

John Goodall is shown a 17th-century Pythagoras portrait that found its way to West Wycombe Park in Buckinghamshire.

The legacy

The pioneering approach of Eric Hosking transformed wildlife photography, finds Kate Green.

Hats off

Deborah Nicholls-Lee lifts the lid on elegant hatboxes, often as worthy of our admiration as the millinery found within.

Luxury

Amie Elizabeth White surveys the Wuthering Heights of fashion and celebrates February's birthstone.

Interiors

Amelia Thorpe starts the countdown to London Design Week.

Asymmetric thinking

(Image credit: Country Life)

Tiffany Daneff visits a new-build property in the Chilterns where the house and garden come together in perfect harmony.

Travel

(Image credit: Country Life)

Kate Eshelby ponders the future of conservation as she comes face to face with the exotic inhabitants of Brazil's Pantanal.

Arts & antiques

A new exhibition is marking 550 years since William Caxton brought the printing press to Britain. Carla Passino reports.

The golden touch

A renewed appreciation of craftsmanship is kicking back against a world of mass production, as Corinne Julius discovers.

Paradise revisited

Michael Billington welcomes the revival and reworking of plays by Stoppard, Strindberg and Coward.

A rum deal

Henry Jeffreys proposes a toast to the Royal Navy's tot of rum.