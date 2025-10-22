Country Life 22 October 2025
Country Life 22 October 2025 is guest edited by Sir David Beckham, with the football icon sharing his love of the countryside, his favourite recipe, showing Alan Titchmarsh around his Cotswolds.
Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside:
‘The countryside has brought me peace’
Sir David Beckham tells Paula Minchin the story of his love for rural life, from the Scouts to helping youngsters get started in horticulture.
My favourite view
A quiet corner of Oxfordshire beguiles the guest editor and his daughter, Harper.
‘My darling project’
Thousands of children were saved by Thomas Coram’s Foundling Hospital in London. John Goodall recounts the tale of an invaluable charity.
The real universe is here
For our guest editor, a trip to the wilds, catching fish and cooking with Rvival, was life-affirming. Patrick Galbraith follows him to the Highlands.
My favourite painting
Monet’s misty 'Houses of Parliament' moves the London-born guest editor.
Firmly planted in the Cotswolds
From ruined barns beauty has grown: Alan Titchmarsh visits the Beckhams’ Oxfordshire garden, a peaceful haven for all the family.
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Champions league
Julie Harding meets the countryside champions chosen by our guest editor.
A kiss from a daughter’s rose
For her father’s 50th birthday, Harper Beckham called upon David Austin Roses. Charles Quest-Ritson describes the work of creating a new rose.
Striking it Ritchie
Paula Minchin meets Guy Ritchie, the film director finally fulfilling his childhood dreams of rural life.
‘My football made me, my countryside saved me’
Gamekeeper’s son Vinnie Jones has found peace and purpose on the land.
Liver little
Tom Parker Bowles gets chopping to whip up the guest editor’s favourite meal.
Take a bough
Planting a mature tree is an epic undertaking, but is always transformative, says Steven Desmond.
‘There are cars and then there are Defenders’
They may be rattly and draughty, but nothing beats a proper Land Rover Defender, especially one that’s been imaginatively restored and modified.
Country Life is unlike any other magazine: the only glossy weekly on the newsstand and the only magazine that has been guest-edited by His Majesty The King not once, but twice. It is a celebration of modern rural life and all its diverse joys and pleasures — that was first published in Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee year. Our eclectic mixture of witty and informative content — from the most up-to-date property news and commentary and a coveted glimpse inside some of the UK's best houses and gardens, to gardening, the arts and interior design, written by experts in their field — still cannot be found in print or online, anywhere else.
-
-
'It makes me feel as if I’ve done a good job as a father and that I did the right thing in wanting us to have a house here': David Beckham on why the countryside matters so much to him and his family
Sir David Beckham talks to Paula Minchin about discovering the joys of beekeeping and gardening.
-
The factory that once fuelled the Victorians' insatiable appetite for pianos has become a set of gorgeous, characterful apartments
Chappell & Co were a huge name in 19th century music, even working with Beethoven. Today, one of their old factories in Camden has become a series of beautiful apartments.