Country Life 22 October 2025

Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside:

‘The countryside has brought me peace’

Sir David Beckham tells Paula Minchin the story of his love for rural life, from the Scouts to helping youngsters get started in horticulture.

My favourite view

A quiet corner of Oxfordshire beguiles the guest editor and his daughter, Harper.

‘My darling project’

Thousands of children were saved by Thomas Coram’s Foundling Hospital in London. John Goodall recounts the tale of an invaluable charity.

The real universe is here

For our guest editor, a trip to the wilds, catching fish and cooking with Rvival, was life-affirming. Patrick Galbraith follows him to the Highlands.

My favourite painting

Monet’s misty 'Houses of Parliament' moves the London-born guest editor.

Firmly planted in the Cotswolds

From ruined barns beauty has grown: Alan Titchmarsh visits the Beckhams’ Oxfordshire garden, a peaceful haven for all the family.

Champions league

Julie Harding meets the countryside champions chosen by our guest editor.

A kiss from a daughter’s rose

For her father’s 50th birthday, Harper Beckham called upon David Austin Roses. Charles Quest-Ritson describes the work of creating a new rose.

Striking it Ritchie

Paula Minchin meets Guy Ritchie, the film director finally fulfilling his childhood dreams of rural life.

Gamekeeper’s son Vinnie Jones has found peace and purpose on the land.

Liver little

Tom Parker Bowles gets chopping to whip up the guest editor’s favourite meal.

Take a bough

Planting a mature tree is an epic undertaking, but is always transformative, says Steven Desmond.

‘There are cars and then there are Defenders’

They may be rattly and draughty, but nothing beats a proper Land Rover Defender, especially one that’s been imaginatively restored and modified.