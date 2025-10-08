Say goodbye to the traditional ski shop and hello to the 'boot room of the future' — as reimagined by Norman Foster
The British architect has completed the first phase of a major transformation at the Kulm Hotel in St Moritz.
Lord Norman Foster’s name is synonymous with high-tech architecture. His most famous buildings — The Gherkin in London; the HSBC Tower in Hong Kong; Hearst Tower in New York, to name a few — are soaring towers of glass, low-carbon cement and metals, employed in increasingly innovative ways. And it wouldn’t be a stretch to say that few, if any other architects have made such a big impact on the English capital’s skyline since Sir Christopher Wren.
So it might come as a surprise to learn that his company’s next project is altogether more humble — a ski room at the Kulm Hotel, in St Moritz, Switzerland.
Unfortunately, the first photographs of the Alpine Sports Lounge won’t be released until December, but top secret architectural renders show a spacious site, a world away from the traditional, often cramped ski room. The walls will be panelled in Swiss stone pine, a fragrant alpine wood that is so calming its been known to naturally lower heart rates (particularly beneficial at altitude, or if you’re worried about taking to the slopes for the first time), and comfortable banquette seating will make the fitting process as comfortable and slick as possible.
In the summer months, the room will transform into a stylish basecamp for keen hikers, mountain bikers and trail runners. Energy shots and nutritional bars will be available, year-round.
And Lord Foster (above) is no stranger to the Swiss ski resort: he’s a longtime resident and built the hard-to-miss Chesa Futura — a bubble-like residential block, clad in larch and a seven-minute walk away from the hotel. At first glance, his ‘boot room of the future’ seemingly pales in comparison in size and scale to some of his more famous designs, in and beyond St Moritz, but it's only the first phase of a major transformation programme at the hotel — all spearheaded by the British architect.
To mark the occasion, everyone staying at the Kulm this winter season will receive a complimentary mountain pass for the duration of their stay — providing them with access to 350km of ski slopes in the Corviglia, Corvatsch, and Diavolezza-Lagalb areas. The offer includes weekly night and full moon skiing experiences.
The Kulm was founded by Johannes Badrutt, once the largest landowner in St Moritz, in the same year as its altitude (1856). (His second-eldest son, Caspar, would go on to open Badrutt’s Palace Hotel, down the road, in 1896.) Since its inception, it’s expanded into a sort of adult’s playground comprising a curling rink, nine-hole golf course, six restaurants, expansive spa and a close relationship with The St Moritz Tobogganing Club. The latter means that guests can take on the Olympia Bob Run — the world’s oldest bobsleigh track still in use. A hotel’s success is best measured by the number of repeat guests — and The Kulm’s include one man on his 66th winter season… and counting.
Rooms at Kulm Hotel start from £790 and if you book three consecutive nights you’ll enjoy a fourth complimentary, subject to availability.
Rosie is Country Life's Digital Content Director & Travel Editor. She joined the team in July 2014 — following a brief stint in the art world. In 2022, she edited the magazine's special Queen's Platinum Jubilee issue and coordinated Country Life's own 125 birthday celebrations. She has also been invited to judge a travel media award and chaired live discussions on the London property market, sustainability and luxury travel trends. Rosie studied Art History at university and, beyond Country Life, has written for Mr & Mrs Smith and The Gentleman's Journal, among others. The rest of the office likes to joke that she splits her time between Claridge’s, Devon and the Maldives.
