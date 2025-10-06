The unfortunate case of the Tudor estate that was bombed, torn apart for firewood and then buried underneath a golf course

Belhus — a Tudor mansion whose north side had been ‘very little altered’ since the reign of Henry VIII — was one of many country house victims of the Second World War. This time in the form of bomb damage and use for firewood.

Belhus sat quietly in the landscape and under the stewardship of the same family until 1919, when it was inherited by the 66-year-old Sir Thomas Barrett-Lennard. Being a gentleman of mature years, Sir Thomas already had his own estates and so, in 1922, it was quietly sold to an investment company.

The following year, the jaw-dropping contents were marketed for sale over eight days, with the Essex Chronicle noting that ‘private Americans are bidding greatly’. Furniture by Chippendale, and portraits by Van Dyck and Sir Peter Lely were sold alongside Chinese porcelain, realising a sum of more than £21,000 for Sir Thomas (more than £1 million in 2025 money). Sadly he not have long to enjoy or employ his riches — as he passed away just four months later.

Members of Sir Thomas’s extended family lived in the property until it, too, was requisitioned at the outbreak of the Second World War.

By the end of the conflict, Belhus had been mortally wounded, not only by German bombs, but also by oak panels and floorboards being repurposed as firewood.

The family never returned and, despite numerous attempts to reimagine the grand old house, the demolition team arrived in early 1957.

Belhus’ footprint and gardens lie beneath a golf course, close to the Mar Dyke Interchange connecting the M25 to the A13.

Years before this sorry tale, Country Life published a two-part feature on the estate (May 1920). The pictures that follow illustrated it and are shown with the original captions.

The Lord Dacre mentioned in the captions is the 17th Lord Dacre whose 'lively interest in genealogy and heraldry was probably the origin of the Gothic infection, which he was among the first to contract, for he had begun the transformation of Belhus in 1745.'

THE NORTH SIDE: This has been very little altered since it was built in Henry VIII's time. The rough, many hued bricks and the crow-stepped gables are typical of Eastern Counties building in that age. (Image credit: Country Life Image Archive)

IN THE NORTH OR TAPESTRY ROOM: The marble chimneypiece, called by Horace Walpole a 'miscarriage into total Ionic', was the one classical introduction which the Gothic-minded Lord Dacre allowed. (Image credit: Country Life Image Archive)

BELHUS TO-DAY, FROM THE SOUTH-WEST: Lord Dacre swept away the walled forecourt garden, remodelled the west side — making his front door there — and added the part of the south from lying east of the tower. (Image credit: Country Life Image Archive)

OUTBUILDINGS BOTH EARLY TUDOR AND LATE STUART. (Image credit: Country Life Image Archive)

ONE OF THE SCULPTURED STONE FINIALS FROM DACRE BARRETT'S PIERS. (Image credit: Country Life Image Archive)

THE TOP OF THE TOWER FROM THE ROOF: Except for some new pointing the Henry VIII brickwork is untouched. (Image credit: Country Life Image Archive)

LORD DACRE'S HALL IN 1745 — GOTHIC: It occupies the centre of the west side. The door at the end leads into the north room. (Image credit: Country Life Image Archive)

CARVED PANELS OF HENRY VIII PERIOD, BUT OF FLEMISH WORKMANSHIP. (Image credit: Country Life Image Archive)

FLEMISH EARLY RENAISSANCE WOODWORK AT THE FRONT DOOR. (Image credit: Country Life Image Archive)

FLEMISH TAPESTRY AND LACQUER FURNITURE IN THE NORTH ROOM. (Image credit: Country Life Image Archive)

THE STAIRCASE: Built by Lord Dacre about 1745 in imitation of the Jacobean style. Many of the family pictures which he collected hang on the walls. (Image credit: Country Life Image Archive)

IN THE UPSTAIRS DRAWING-ROOM, ABOVE THE DINING-ROOM. (Image credit: Country Life Image Archive)

LORD DACRE'S 'EATING ROOM': It is the original hall to the left of the old entrance tower. The bay window was moved to the centre of the room. (Image credit: Country Life Image Archive)

AN UPSTAIRS CORRIDOR: The six finely carved frames contain views of Naples, no doubt acquired by Lord Dacre when in Italy in 1750. (Image credit: Country Life Image Archive)

