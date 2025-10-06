The unfortunate case of the Tudor estate that was bombed, torn apart for firewood and then buried underneath a golf course
Few houses have suffered a fate as protracted and violent as Belhus in Essex.
Belhus — a Tudor mansion whose north side had been ‘very little altered’ since the reign of Henry VIII — was one of many country house victims of the Second World War. This time in the form of bomb damage and use for firewood.
Belhus sat quietly in the landscape and under the stewardship of the same family until 1919, when it was inherited by the 66-year-old Sir Thomas Barrett-Lennard. Being a gentleman of mature years, Sir Thomas already had his own estates and so, in 1922, it was quietly sold to an investment company.
The following year, the jaw-dropping contents were marketed for sale over eight days, with the Essex Chronicle noting that ‘private Americans are bidding greatly’. Furniture by Chippendale, and portraits by Van Dyck and Sir Peter Lely were sold alongside Chinese porcelain, realising a sum of more than £21,000 for Sir Thomas (more than £1 million in 2025 money). Sadly he not have long to enjoy or employ his riches — as he passed away just four months later.
Members of Sir Thomas’s extended family lived in the property until it, too, was requisitioned at the outbreak of the Second World War.
By the end of the conflict, Belhus had been mortally wounded, not only by German bombs, but also by oak panels and floorboards being repurposed as firewood.
The family never returned and, despite numerous attempts to reimagine the grand old house, the demolition team arrived in early 1957.
Belhus’ footprint and gardens lie beneath a golf course, close to the Mar Dyke Interchange connecting the M25 to the A13.
Years before this sorry tale, Country Life published a two-part feature on the estate (May 1920). The pictures that follow illustrated it and are shown with the original captions.
The Lord Dacre mentioned in the captions is the 17th Lord Dacre whose 'lively interest in genealogy and heraldry was probably the origin of the Gothic infection, which he was among the first to contract, for he had begun the transformation of Belhus in 1745.'
Melanie is a freelance picture editor and writer, and the former Archive Manager at Country Life magazine. She has worked for national and international publications and publishers all her life, covering news, politics, sport, features and everything in between, making her a force to be reckoned with at pub quizzes. She lives and works in rural Ryedale, North Yorkshire, where she enjoys nothing better than tootling around God’s Own County on her bicycle, and possibly, maybe, visiting one or two of the area’s numerous fine cafes and hostelries en route.
