Country Life 29 October 2025

Country Life's October 29, 2025, issue goes behind the scenes at the House of Commons, celebrates ferrets and makes a case for black pudding.

Cover of Country Life 29 October 2025
The front cover of Country Life's October 29, 2025, issue, which goes behind the scenes at the House of Commons, celebrates ferrets and makes a case for black pudding.
(Image credit: Future)
Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside:

There's no place like home

October 29 spreads

(Image credit: Country Life)

John Goodall charts the rebirth of the House of Commons, which reopened 75 years ago in the wake of its devastating bombing during the Blitz.

Join the stag party

The antlers of deer are one of the majestic sights of the British countryside. Charles Harris tells their remarkable story from growth through to shedding.

Smooth operators

October 29 spreads

(Image credit: Country Life)

Octavia Pollock ferrets out the real story about the curious and characterful mustelids with a long sporting heritage.

Go on, then...

Jane Emily Phillips tucks into elevenses with Paddington Bear and Winnie-the-Pooh.

I've got that Friday feelin

Fear of the final day of the working week is one of our oldest superstitions, finds Ian Morton.

Antony Penrose's favourite painting

October 29 spreads

(Image credit: Country Life)

The Lee Miller Archive and Penrose Collection co-director chooses a fought-over Picasso.

Luxury

Pearls, pens and pottery, with Amie Elizabeth White, and James Middleton's favourite things.

Nice day for a black pudding

October 29 spreads

(Image credit: Country Life)

Blood sausage is a breakfast staple from Bronze Age days, but it still divides opinion, as Patrick Galbraith discovers.

Country Life

Country Life is unlike any other magazine: the only glossy weekly on the newsstand and the only magazine that has been guest-edited by His Majesty The King not once, but twice. It is a celebration of modern rural life and all its diverse joys and pleasures — that was first published in Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee year.

