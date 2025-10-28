Country Life 29 October 2025
Country Life's October 29, 2025, issue goes behind the scenes at the House of Commons, celebrates ferrets and makes a case for black pudding.
Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside:
There's no place like home
John Goodall charts the rebirth of the House of Commons, which reopened 75 years ago in the wake of its devastating bombing during the Blitz.
Join the stag party
The antlers of deer are one of the majestic sights of the British countryside. Charles Harris tells their remarkable story from growth through to shedding.
Smooth operators
Octavia Pollock ferrets out the real story about the curious and characterful mustelids with a long sporting heritage.
Go on, then...
Jane Emily Phillips tucks into elevenses with Paddington Bear and Winnie-the-Pooh.
I've got that Friday feelin
Fear of the final day of the working week is one of our oldest superstitions, finds Ian Morton.
Antony Penrose's favourite painting
The Lee Miller Archive and Penrose Collection co-director chooses a fought-over Picasso.
Luxury
Pearls, pens and pottery, with Amie Elizabeth White, and James Middleton's favourite things.
Nice day for a black pudding
Blood sausage is a breakfast staple from Bronze Age days, but it still divides opinion, as Patrick Galbraith discovers.
