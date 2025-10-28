Country Life 29 October 2025

Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside:

There's no place like home

John Goodall charts the rebirth of the House of Commons, which reopened 75 years ago in the wake of its devastating bombing during the Blitz.

Join the stag party

The antlers of deer are one of the majestic sights of the British countryside. Charles Harris tells their remarkable story from growth through to shedding.

Smooth operators

Octavia Pollock ferrets out the real story about the curious and characterful mustelids with a long sporting heritage.

Go on, then...

Jane Emily Phillips tucks into elevenses with Paddington Bear and Winnie-the-Pooh.

I've got that Friday feelin

Fear of the final day of the working week is one of our oldest superstitions, finds Ian Morton.

Antony Penrose's favourite painting

The Lee Miller Archive and Penrose Collection co-director chooses a fought-over Picasso.

Luxury

Pearls, pens and pottery, with Amie Elizabeth White, and James Middleton's favourite things.

Nice day for a black pudding

Blood sausage is a breakfast staple from Bronze Age days, but it still divides opinion, as Patrick Galbraith discovers.