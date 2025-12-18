Giles Kime: Cushions, rugs, upholstered stools and sofa blankets are the ingredients of a pleasing new trend

There are rooms that people live in — and those that exist in some alternative dimension that can only be viewed in the pages of magazines and on Instagram. They owe their ethereal quality to the magic wand of a stylist: one well versed in the art of choosing camera angles that flatter the appearance of a space and shoving coffee cups, reading glasses and piles of laundry out of the frame. In their stead, they inject bunches of flowers, piles of arty books and plumped cushions and leave gleaming surfaces that give the impression that the daily has just exited stage left.

There’s no denying that there are people who live in houses that are devoid of anything that detracts from the beauty of a space. It’s hard to know exactly how they function, but the discipline and commitment to their cause is admirable. Increasingly, however, even the diehards have relented a little, a departure that has spawned an emphasis on layering, the interiors equivalent of dressing in base, mid and outer layers, with a scarf thrown in for good measure.

The key ingredients include anything that will take the edge off an over-thought, hard-edged interior, particularly textural cushions, throws, deep-piled rugs and spongy upholstered footstools — the friendlier, 21st-century incarnation of the coffee table. Fleece, mohair and cashmere are all big favourites. Layering is a well-established approach in Scandinavia, where pared-back interiors are transformed in the winter, not only with textiles, but also candlelight, as part of a domestic concept known as hygge that celebrates community, fellowship and simple pleasures.

A Modernism Throw designed by Tara Bernerd for Frette, the revered textile brand that supplies St Peter’s in Rome. (Image credit: Tara Bernerd/Frette)

Last month, the interior designer Tara Bernerd launched a new collection of wool and cashmere cushions and throws with Frette (the supplier of altar cloths for St Peter’s in Rome, no less) that looks set to join Hermès in the elevated end of the market. The simple graphic patterns and punchy palette speak to a mid-20th-century aesthetic and acknowledge that even modernists like to snuggle under a blanket in front of a boxed set. As she points out, they also offer an effective way to switch up the mood in a room. They are an example of the importance of texture in a space, injecting a tactile quality, as well as warmth and the capacity to absorb sound. Few spaces echo more alarmingly than a sparsely decorated minimalist interior.

This feature originally appeared in the December 3, 2025, issue of Country Life.