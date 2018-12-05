Christmas gift ideas for around the house and garden

For the newly married couple, decor enthusiast or the person who has just about everything else, here is a collection of wonderful gifts for the whole household to enjoy.
Patio Glasshouse by Harley Botanic
A compact greenhouse able to fit into any outdoor space no matter how small. Hartley Botanic are even releasing a ruby red special edition glasshouse, perfect for Christmas, to mark their 80th anniversary this year.
Patio Glasshouse by Harley Botanic, £1,200 – click here to buy.
William Morris potting gloves from Purple Holly
Based on William Morris’s Bower Wallpaper, these gloves are made of 100% cotton and are a perfect gift for the keen gardener among your acquaintances.
William Morris potting gloves from Purple Holly, £14.99 – click here to buy.
EasyPrune cordless secateur by Bosch
With three levels of power assistance, these cordless secateurs can easily cut through plants, garden wire and more, making them the perfect gift for a keen gardener (or one with more delicate hands)!
EasyPrune cordless secateur by Bosch, £85 – click here to buy.
Personalised Emma Bridgewater mug
The perfect gift for those who have everything – why not give a pair to your parents, or add a teapot and give personalised mugs to the whole family?
Personalised Emma Bridgewater mug, £19.85 – click here to buy.
The Supersonic’ Gift Set
Finally a chopping board specifically designed for creating the perfect G&T! This gift set even comes with a bottle of Psychopomp’s Woden Gin and we’re told you could use the chopping board for things that aren’t limes. If you were really desperate.
The Supersonic’ Gift Set, £160 – click here to buy.
The Tea Rex kettle by Alessi
Designed by the late Michael Graves, this tea kettle comes with a prehistoric reptile whistle, perfect for the palaeontology-inclined among your acquaintance.
The Tea Rex kettle by Alessi, £159.95 – click here to buy.
Cutby mugs
Camping mugs with any design you like cut into the enamel with a laser, and for under £10 you can’t go wrong.
Cutby mugs, £9.50 – click here to buy.
