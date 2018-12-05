Christmas gift ideas for around the house and garden

For the newly married couple, decor enthusiast or the person who has just about everything else, here is a collection of wonderful gifts for the whole household to enjoy.

A compact greenhouse able to fit into any outdoor space no matter how small. Hartley Botanic are even releasing a ruby red special edition glasshouse, perfect for Christmas, to mark their 80th anniversary this year.

Patio Glasshouse by Harley Botanic, £1,200 – click here to buy.

Based on William Morris’s Bower Wallpaper, these gloves are made of 100% cotton and are a perfect gift for the keen gardener among your acquaintances.

William Morris potting gloves from Purple Holly, £14.99 – click here to buy.

With three levels of power assistance, these cordless secateurs can easily cut through plants, garden wire and more, making them the perfect gift for a keen gardener (or one with more delicate hands)!

EasyPrune cordless secateur by Bosch, £85 – click here to buy.

The perfect gift for those who have everything – why not give a pair to your parents, or add a teapot and give personalised mugs to the whole family?

Personalised Emma Bridgewater mug, £19.85 – click here to buy.

Finally a chopping board specifically designed for creating the perfect G&T! This gift set even comes with a bottle of Psychopomp’s Woden Gin and we’re told you could use the chopping board for things that aren’t limes. If you were really desperate.

The Supersonic’ Gift Set, £160 – click here to buy.

Designed by the late Michael Graves, this tea kettle comes with a prehistoric reptile whistle, perfect for the palaeontology-inclined among your acquaintance.

The Tea Rex kettle by Alessi, £159.95 – click here to buy.

Camping mugs with any design you like cut into the enamel with a laser, and for under £10 you can’t go wrong.

Cutby mugs, £9.50 – click here to buy.