Making space in a Georgian terraced Chelsea cottage
Guy Goodfellow removed an internal wall to transform the sitting room of this Georgian terrace
This Georgian terraced cottage in Chelsea, London, had been decorated in a style that was fashionable in the early 2000s, with white, pared-back interiors. Having decided they wanted a more classic approach, the owners asked interior designer Guy Goodfellow for help. His first intervention was to take down the wall dividing the entrance hall and the sitting room, creating one large, open-plan room on the ground floor. But it was the next move that made a greater impact: he applied what he describes as ‘cheat’s panelling’ to the walls — strips of MDF laid onto the surface, which give a three-dimensional aspect without losing the inches of space required for traditional Georgian panelling. ‘It immediately adds depth and makes the room feel bigger,’ he explains.
The clients specified a mix of antique furniture, paintings and layers of what Guy describes as ‘stuff on stuff’. Many of the pieces, such as the fireplace from Thornhill Galleries, were sourced for the project, but the portrait was part of the family collection. The walls are painted in Dove by Edward Bulmer.
Both the sofa and the armchair are part of the studio’s own collection and are upholstered in his fabrics, a subtle stripe in aqua blue on the sofa and a weave in garnet red on the chair. ‘The armchair is a copy of an old Howard chair of mine,’ explains Guy. ‘It’s the perfect size for a tall man, but doesn’t take up too much footprint.’ A club fender in moss green was made by Acres Farm.
The 1970s-era glass-and-brass coffee table strikes a contemporary contrast. ‘The trick is not to think a small room can only handle small pieces of furniture,’ says Guy. ‘You don’t want to overfill it, of course, but, by understanding the scale, it’s possible to make the space feel bigger than it is.’
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
-
-
Magna Carta Island for sale on the Thames, complete with the stone tablet on which Magna Carta itself is said to have been sealed
This beautiful house on a private island on the River Thames isn't just a charming home — it's one with an extraordinary tale to tell.
-
'Gems of enflamed transparencies, of bottomless blues, of congealed opals': Why glass was perfect for the elemental experimentalism of Art Nouveau
Art Nouveau masters such as Louis Comfort Tiffany and Émile Gallé turned the most fragile of materials into iridescent masterpieces that shimmered like seashells or glittered like Byzantine mosaics.
-
Moths and memories of the Russian Revolution: Why it's worth saving that tired old rug
Don’t consign that faded and tatty rug you inherited to the skip, warns Catriona Gray. A specialist repairer can work miracles on even the most unloved pieces
-
How one family went about creating a welcoming kitchen in one of England's neo-Palladian houses
‘We were nervous about creating a kitchen in such a grand room.'
-
How do you make a 300-year-old Baronial castle fit for modern-day living?
A mix of sympathetic colours and elegant furniture has brought new life to this impressive space at Aldourie Castle.
-
Oh, my gourd, it’s Hallowe’en: How best to decorate your home with pumpkins, squashes and more
As the feast of All Hallow’s Eve approaches, Debora Robertson advises how best to decorate your home with autumn's edible bounty.
-
At the Snowdon Summer School, the future of design lies in the traditions of the past
'It was the first time that I had ever been around people who shared my interest in making furniture at such a high level — and who shared my passion for fine furniture.'
-
It's a perfect storm for the revival of eclecticism, and we're in the middle of it
In design, periods of purism are often followed by a dramatic new mood. Now, the scene is set for an exciting revival of eclecticism.
-
For Rita Konig, interior design isn’t only about coherence and comfort — it should be a celebration of stuff
Giles Kime charts the transatlantic career of the eclectic journalist-turned-designer.
-
Farmhouse kitchens done right at these five beautiful country houses across Britain
A country house with a farmhouse kitchen is the archetype of the bucolic dream in Britain. Arabella Youens picks out five on the market right now that have wonderful examples.