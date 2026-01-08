'You should need little reminding that the 1980s are back': Country Life's interior-design predictions for 2026

Lacquer

A console by Studio Mikic for The Lacquer Company. (Image credit: The Lacquer Company)

It’s easy to forget that light was once a prized commodity (beeswax for the well heeled, tallow for the rest). Shiny surfaces, whether silk, silver or crystal — or gilded, mirrored and polished — were intended to maximise their effect. Today, shininess is back in similarly high demand and lacquer, in particular, is bouncing light around discreetly lit interiors.

Moorish

A plate from ANUT Cairo. (Image credit: ANUT Cairo)

The Moorish renaissance is thanks to the celebration of eclecticism that has precipitated a revival of everything from brown furniture and tribal art to folky textiles and lustreware. Expect to see it creeping into cabinetry very soon.

Egyptian

A Georgie Wykeham table. (Image credit: Georgie Wykeham)

The new Grand Museum in Cairo (home to 100,000 artefacts, including the complete collection of King Tutankhamun’s treasures) is sure to fan the flames of Egyptomania that have been smouldering since the Parisian fabric house Pierre Frey launched its The Merveilles D’Egypte collection inspired by the Egyptian antiquities in the Louvre in 2022.

Considered eclecticism

(Image credit: Studio Vero)

Some may loftily declare that eclecticism never went away, but its 2026 incarnation will be different. In the past, eclecticism owed more to cluttered (and usually rather dusty) decorative accretions rather than any coherent thought. Therein lies the distinction; eclecticism is back, but it is carefully considered, beautifully presented and won’t make you feel as if you took the wrong turning in a flea market.

Coloured appliances

An Everhot range. (Image credit: Everhot)

Understandably, given the expense, there’s been a tendency to err on the side of caution when choosing colour for a kitchen. Happily, more people are becoming more devil-may-care, injecting spicy warmth into both cabinetry and appliances — or simply a bold colour that makes them happy. It’s not too much to ask? Surely?

Chequerboard floors

The Hampshire home of interior designer Nels Crosthwaite Eyre. (Image credit: Simon Brown for Country Life)

A chequered floor from Lapicida. (Image credit: Lapicida)

You should need little reminding that the 1980s are back. Together with yellow walls, painted furniture and swagged curtains (yes, really), chequered floors are offering an opportunity to add a touch of long-lost country-house glamour to hallways (even if you live in a terrace in Parsons Green).

