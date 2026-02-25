New designs and accessories to brighten every room
Light it up with Amelia Thorpe's Spring-time selection of the best lights and light fittings.
Crafted collection
Penny Morrison’s range of lampshades (main image) is made from Tussor silk and lightweight cotton, with every fold, stitch and trim produced by a small team of artisans in the brand’s Welsh workshop.
Available in sizes from petite 10in shades for bedside tables to dramatic 20in statement pieces, the lampshades can be combined with a range of bases to complete the elegant effect, from £120.
Going soft
Diffusing glare and delivering a soft, even light, the bronze Clarborough Alabaster dish light is a timeless choice. It costs £6,576, from Charles Edwards.
Multi-tasking marvel
The Triple Bendy Pick wall light costs £130 from Pooky and is ideal for lighting countertops, worktops or displays, as each burnished brass shade is mounted on a flexible arm.
Artistic inspiration
Inspired by the creativity of the Bloomsbury Group, the large Vase shade costs £155 and is the work of East Sussex artist Jane McCall. It’s shown atop the hand-painted tall square candle base, £140, both from Bloomsbury Revisited.
Seeing clearly
Forbes & Lomax is renowned for the Invisible Light switch, a minimalist design that allows the wall finish to show through. Now available with a new matte brass toggle, it is shown here on a 1 gang dolly switch, which costs £63.12.
Glass act
Fashioned from reeded glass and brass, the Willow wide wall lanterns are handmade at the Birmingham workshop of J. Adams & Co and cost £1,075.
Game play
Be it mahjong, bridge or poker, the Card Table light with a silk pleated shade, £2,088, is ideal for illuminating a card or games table, from Hector Finch.
Beauty in blue
Julian Chichester’s eye-catching Bubble table lamp features a glazed base. From £413.
Period piece