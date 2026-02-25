New designs and accessories to brighten every room

Light it up with Amelia Thorpe's Spring-time selection of the best lights and light fittings.

Amelia Thorpe's avatar
By
published
in Features
Lights
(Image credit: Penny Morrison)

Crafted collection

Penny Morrison’s range of lampshades (main image) is made from Tussor silk and lightweight cotton, with every fold, stitch and trim produced by a small team of artisans in the brand’s Welsh workshop.

Available in sizes from petite 10in shades for bedside tables to dramatic 20in statement pieces, the lampshades can be combined with a range of bases to complete the elegant effect, from £120.

Going soft

Lights

(Image credit: Charles Edwards)

Diffusing glare and delivering a soft, even light, the bronze Clarborough Alabaster dish light is a timeless choice. It costs £6,576, from Charles Edwards.

Multi-tasking marvel

Lights

(Image credit: Pooky)

The Triple Bendy Pick wall light costs £130 from Pooky and is ideal for lighting countertops, worktops or displays, as each burnished brass shade is mounted on a flexible arm.

Artistic inspiration

Lights

(Image credit: Bloomsbury Revisited)

Inspired by the creativity of the Bloomsbury Group, the large Vase shade costs £155 and is the work of East Sussex artist Jane McCall. It’s shown atop the hand-painted tall square candle base, £140, both from Bloomsbury Revisited.

Seeing clearly

Lights

(Image credit: Forbes & Lomax)

Forbes & Lomax is renowned for the Invisible Light switch, a minimalist design that allows the wall finish to show through. Now available with a new matte brass toggle, it is shown here on a 1 gang dolly switch, which costs £63.12.

Glass act

Lights

(Image credit: J. Adams & Co)

Fashioned from reeded glass and brass, the Willow wide wall lanterns are handmade at the Birmingham workshop of J. Adams & Co and cost £1,075.

Game play

Lights

(Image credit: Hector Finch)

Be it mahjong, bridge or poker, the Card Table light with a silk pleated shade, £2,088, is ideal for illuminating a card or games table, from Hector Finch.

Beauty in blue

Lights

(Image credit: Julian Chichester)

Julian Chichester’s eye-catching Bubble table lamp features a glazed base. From £413.

Period piece