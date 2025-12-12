The Delightful Dozen: Country Life Quiz of the Day, December 12, 2025

With just a dozen sleeps until Christmas, today's quiz is brought to you by the number 12.

puppies
Remember folks: a puppy is for life, not just for Friday afternoon quizzes.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Country Life's avatar
By
published
in Features

And before you regular readers ask — yes, that does mean you get two bonus questions above and beyond the usual 10. Consider it an early Christmas present.

The Country Life quiz runs daily every afternoon, with new editions published at 4pm.

Missed a day? Want more quizzes? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.

strutt parker logo quiz

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)
Country Life
Country Life

Country Life is unlike any other magazine: the only glossy weekly on the newsstand and the only magazine that has been guest-edited by His Majesty The King not once, but twice. It is a celebration of modern rural life and all its diverse joys and pleasures — that was first published in Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee year. Our eclectic mixture of witty and informative content — from the most up-to-date property news and commentary and a coveted glimpse inside some of the UK's best houses and gardens, to gardening, the arts and interior design, written by experts in their field — still cannot be found in print or online, anywhere else.