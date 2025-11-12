How many insects are there for every person on Earth (give or take a million) and other questions. It's the Country Life Quiz of the Day, November 12, 2025
Test your general knowledge in today's Country Life quiz.
The Country Life quiz runs daily every afternoon, with new editions published at 4pm.
Missed a day? Want more quizzes? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Country Life is unlike any other magazine: the only glossy weekly on the newsstand and the only magazine that has been guest-edited by His Majesty The King not once, but twice. It is a celebration of modern rural life and all its diverse joys and pleasures — that was first published in Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee year. Our eclectic mixture of witty and informative content — from the most up-to-date property news and commentary and a coveted glimpse inside some of the UK's best houses and gardens, to gardening, the arts and interior design, written by experts in their field — still cannot be found in print or online, anywhere else.
-
-
Saltmoore hotel review: The place to stay that's woodland retreat, seaside hotel and spa sanctuary all in one
Saltmoore, on the North Yorkshire coast, has barely been open a year but is already earning recognition as one of the finest places to stay in Yorkshire. Toby Keel checked in.
-
What do women want (on wheels)?
James Fisher gets to drive fast cars for a living, but are sleek lines and high horsepower quite the 'babe magnets' so many men think they are? On a quest to find the truth, he dared do the unthinkable.... which was to just ask them.
-
Fire, water and fancy puddings. It's the Country Life Quiz of the Day, November 11, 2025
When did London burn like 'rotten sticks'? Where is Bakewell? Who are the Stone Roses? Such important questions
-
You're a silly goose if you don't take the Country Life Quiz of the Day, November 10, 2025
Can you name this popular Netflix film? Can you finish this common song lyric? How well do you know your breeds of geese? Find out in today's quiz.
-
Robotic sharks, Egyptian mummies and a Rolls-Royce: Start your weekend with the Country Life Quiz of the Day
You will take the quiz, and you will learn things. That is my promise.
-
Picture round: Guess the animal in today's Country Life Quiz of the Day, November 6, 2025
In today's quiz we're asking you to guess the names of these lesser-known animals.
-
Remember, remember to take the Country Life Quiz of the Day, November 5, 2025
It's a banger.
-
Are you a true gentleman? Take the Country Life quiz to find out
Manners maketh man. How are yours?
-
This bear welcomes you to the Country Life Quiz of the Day, November 4, 2025
Put your mind to the test.
-
By what name is the shallow nest of the hare known? It's the Country Life Quiz of the Day, November 3, 2025
It's Monday which means we're back with the first Country Life quiz of the week.