How good of a bird watcher are you? Country Life Quiz of the Day, November 19, 2025

Test your general knowledge in today's Country Life quiz.

A small bird eats a berry
What are your chances of passing first time?
(Image credit: Alan Tunnicliffe Photography/Getty Images)
Country Life's avatar
By
published
in News

The Country Life quiz runs daily every afternoon, with new editions published at 4pm.

Missed a day? Want more quizzes? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.

strutt parker logo quiz

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)
Country Life
Country Life

Country Life is unlike any other magazine: the only glossy weekly on the newsstand and the only magazine that has been guest-edited by His Majesty The King not once, but twice. It is a celebration of modern rural life and all its diverse joys and pleasures — that was first published in Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee year. Our eclectic mixture of witty and informative content — from the most up-to-date property news and commentary and a coveted glimpse inside some of the UK's best houses and gardens, to gardening, the arts and interior design, written by experts in their field — still cannot be found in print or online, anywhere else.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸