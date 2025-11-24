Climb every mountain in the Country Life Quiz of the Day, November 24, 2025
It's all in today's Country Life quiz.
The Country Life quiz runs daily every afternoon, with new editions published at 4pm.
Missed a day? Want more quizzes? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.
Old rectories are the second most sought-after homes in Britain, and this idyllic £2.45 million home is a perfect example of why
Penny Churchill looks at the wonderfully pretty Oakley House in Hampshire.
Aristotle believed they emerged spontaneously from mud, Sigmund Freud dissected thousands of them and they can dive lower than a nuclear submarine — but what is the truth about the eel?
It would seem the European eel has a long way to go to win hearts, Laura Parker says of the slippery animal with an unfortunate image problem.
Quiz ahoy! Even these gorgeous mice have been waiting for the Country Life Quiz of the Day, November 21, 2025
From school reports in South America, it's all in today's Country Life quiz.
Flying backwards, pink milk, and holding your breath. A Country Life quiz of animal facts
Do you know the difference between a bobbit worm and a mantis shrimp? You will soon.
How good of a bird watcher are you? Country Life Quiz of the Day, November 19, 2025
Test your general knowledge in today's Country Life quiz.
Missing ponies, Highland games, and a lighthouse in the Shetland Isles. It's a very Scottish Country Life Quiz of the Day
Impress your friends north of the border by scoring highly on all things Scotland.
The Country Life Quiz of the Day, November 17, 2025 is out of this world!
Remember this film?
The sparkling history of the match and why its inventor never got the credit he deserved
We’ve been using matches for 200 years–but, as Rob Crossan discovers, the story of how they came to be is far more colourful (and hair-raising) than we might imagine.
The sun will come out for the Country Life Quiz of the Day, November 14, 2025
Try your luck at today's quiz.
How many people pass their driving test first time? Country Life Quiz of the Day, November 13, 2025
Test your general knowledge in today's Country Life quiz.