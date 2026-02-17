These are a few of James Haskell's favourite things

The former rugby forward has played 77 times for England, as well as for the British and Irish Lions and club sides around the world. Having retired from professional sport in 2019, James Haskell now hosts a number of podcasts, including The Good, The Bad & The Rugby alongside Mike Tindall . He has also written bestselling books — from autobiographies to fitness bibles.

James during a training session, a year before he retired. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cigars

(Image credit: Ollie Maxwell for Country Life)

'My father used to smoke cigars, so, as a nod to him, once a year at Christmas, I’d have a cigar. Since retiring, I only occasionally enjoy a Cohiba cigar on special occasions. It’s a contemplative time for me to sit and reflect.'

Coffee

(Image credit: Ollie Maxwell for Country Life)

Coffee is an essential foundation for my day that I couldn’t be without. My favourite is from Difference Coffee, which makes the world’s best-tasting coffee in capsules with exceptional aromas and flavours. These really are a cut above other better-known brands. Some people are surprised to hear I’m a level-one barista and that I used to have my own coffee range, too.

Whisky

(Image credit: Ollie Maxwell for Country Life)

'I am hugely into whisky and Johnnie Walker is by far the best. I love to indulge in a few glasses in the evening, which brings back memories of treasured times celebrating after a victory playing for England.'

This feature originally appeared in the January 25, 2025, issue of Country Life. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.