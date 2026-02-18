'Each stone has its own unique character. Some curve more than others, some don’t travel so far or so fast. No two stones are the same': Making the perfect curling stone

'A curling stone slides across the ice with a lovely rumble,’ observes Jen Dodds. ‘The noise when it strikes another stone is wonderful — a satisfying, deep thunk’.

Jen won Winter Olympics gold in Beijing in 2022 with the GB women’s curling team and was beginning the defence of that crown in Cortina, Italy, at the time of going to press. At both Games, the 34-year-old from Edinburgh has used curling stones made by Kays Scotland, a small firm of dedicated craftspeople in Mauchline, Ayrshire, and the last remaining maker of curling stones in the British Isles.

‘Each stone is handcrafted,’ reveals Jim English, managing director of Kays. ‘Two types of granite are used. The outer stone, which includes the striking bands [the part of the stone that makes the clunk], is fashioned from common green granite. Common green has an elasticity that means it can absorb heavy blows.’ Blue hone granite is the insert that forms the running edge, the surface that comes in contact with the ice (and the bit that provides the rumble). ‘Blue hone is incredibly fine, which makes it water resistant,’ he continues. ‘It doesn’t draw in moisture, so it’s superb for sliding across the ice.’