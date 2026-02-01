'Attractive people doing attractive things in attractive places': Slim Aarons's photographs of Cortina d’Ampezzo resurface ahead of the Winter Olympics

There have always been two types of people on the slopes. In Cortina — Olympic hosts in 1956 and again this year — there are those who ski, and those who come to be seen. Slim Aarons, whose mantra was photographing ‘attractive people doing attractive things in attractive places’, had little interest in the stopwatch; his Cortina was a glamorous place, populated by glamorous people.

Born in 1916, Aarons began his career as a combat photographer during the Second World War before turning towards beauty, leisure and light. Rejecting images of suffering, he spent six decades documenting ease and aspiration, from sun-drenched European destinations and the Riviera to Caribbean beaches — and everywhere in between.

In these photographs, from the Getty Images archive, he shows Cortina at its most appealing: winter sun, long lunches, immaculate hair and top-tier knitwear.

Skiers preparing to set off, Cortina d’Ampezzo, 1962. (Image credit: Slim Aarons/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

When Aarons first arrived in Cortina in 1962, on assignment for Holiday magazine, he found a village basking in the glow of the 1956 Winter Olympics and newly established as a playground for Italian high society and the international jet set. As Getty Images Curator and author of Slim Aarons: The Essential Collection Shawn Waldron notes, what struck Aarons most was how polished people looked both on and off the slopes. The silhouettes here — layered knitwear, tailored trousers, carefully chosen accessories — feel closer to contemporary European street style than to modern technical snow wear. You could drop these people onto Portobello Road and they wouldn’t look out of place.

Snowboarding in Cortina d’Ampezzo, 1988. (Image credit: Slim Aarons/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

When Aarons returned to Cortina for the final time in 1988, Shawn points out that he encountered a very different slope culture: ‘snowsurfers’ and early snowboarders hurtling down Cristallo Mountain. Decades before snowboarding became mainstream, the image feels ahead of its time.

Manuela Borgomanero and Emanuela Beghelli, 1976. (Image credit: Slim Aarons/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

For many visitors, Shawn explains, après-ski fashion was the main event. Socialite Manuela Borgomanero and Italian fashion designer Emanuela Beghelli embody this perfectly: well dressed, relaxed, and more interested in chatting in the sun than vertical descent.

Isa Genolini and Maria Antonia on Cortina’s main street, 1982. (Image credit: Slim Aarons/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Photographed outside Bredo, one of Cortina’s most celebrated boutiques on Corso Italia, Isa Genolini and Maria Antonia illustrate the town’s ‘see and be seen’ culture.

Skiers walking uphill, 1962. (Image credit: Slim Aarons/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Aarons was never interested in athletic action shots. As Shawn points out, he was drawn instead to moments of transition — pauses and preparations. He even makes this uphill trudge, the least glamorous part of skiing, look appealing.

Ski lift, 1962. (Image credit: Slim Aarons/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

In modern Cortina you’ll find gondolas and high-speed lifts, but in 1962 skiers were carried uphill on simple one- or two-seaters. Waldron reveals that although Aarons photographed dozens of ski resorts, he was not a skier himself. Having spent part of his childhood in New Hampshire, he loved the mountains, but feared injuring his 6ft 4in frame, preferring to take the lift up to photograph and ride back down the same way.

Dining al fresco at Ristorante Lago Scin, 1988. (Image credit: Slim Aarons/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Dining outdoors was integral to the Cortina experience. Waldron identifies the painter and photographer Lindsay McCrum — who stepped in as Aarons’s assistant for this trip — seated in the sun outside Ristorante Lago Scin. Skiing here was as much about long lunches as it was about the mountain, a balance still familiar across European ski resorts today.

Cortina d’Ampezzo, 1976. (Image credit: Slim Aarons/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

When Aarons returned in 1976, Cortina was, according to Shawn, ‘coursing with style’. Here yeti boots are paired with emerging technical ski wear, while a US Ski badge sat easily alongside a Louis Vuitton bag — luxury accessories and international fashion were very much part of the uniform.

Deckchairs on the slopes, 1982. (Image credit: Slim Aarons/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Light was one of Cortina’s great advantages. The Dolomite region enjoys more than 2,000 hours of sunshine a year — something Shawn points out made it irresistible to photographers. Here, holidaymakers bask in that light, reclined in deckchairs — rays over runs.

Shopping on Corso Italia, 1982. (Image credit: Slim Aarons/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Yeti boots and fur coats were a mainstay of Cortina’s city centre in the early 1980s. Shawn describes the main shopping street as a key stage in the social ritual and where retail therapy solidified itself as part of the alpine routine.

Piazza Roma and the Basilica Minore dei Santi Filippo e Giacomo, 1982. (Image credit: Slim Aarons/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

At the heart of Cortina sits the Basilica Minore dei Santi Filippo e Giacomo, opened in 1775, its bell tower added in the 1850s and still ringing with its original 1857 lead bells. Shawn explains that many Italian church bells were melted down for munitions during the First World War, but these were spared after Emperor Charles I of Austria was moved by their distinctive sound.

Cortina will welcome the world once more from February 6 to February 22, 2026, with skiing, ice hockey, figure skating, bobsleigh and more in the town with a long and stylish history on the slopes.