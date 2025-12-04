Can you guess the landmark from its gingerbread copy cat? Take our quiz

Today's quiz takes a detailed look at the gingerbread works on display at London's The Gingerbread City — and asks if you can guess which iconic landmark they are.

Gingerbread
Too good to eat.
(Image credit: © Rachel Ferriman)
The Gingerbread City is back for another year in London, and the best of the capitals architects have outdone themselves with this year's offerings. Can you guess which landmarks they have recreated in biscuit form? We've handily created a little quiz so that you can find out for yourself.

The Country Life quiz runs daily every afternoon, with new editions published at 4pm.

Missed a day? Want more quizzes? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)
